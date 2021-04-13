IPL 2021: 'I Don't Have Words, Don't Think I Could Have Done Anything More' - Sanju Samson

It was a bittersweet night for Sanju Samson. He became the first player to score a century on debut as IPL captain, but his incredible 119 off 63 balls was not enough to take Rajasthan Royals home against Punjab Kings at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. Samson was chasing 222 and took the team as close as 5 off 1 ball, but couldn’t find the boundary in the last delivery.

Naturally, he was lost for words.

IPL 2021: WATCH – Riyan Parag Called Riyachandran Jadhav After Ball Against Chris Gayle

“I don’t have words to tell, very close game, came close but unfortunately… I don’t have words,” he said at the post-match presentation. “I don’t think I could have done anything more, timed it well, I thought it was going for six but somehow it came within the rope.”

IPL 2021: WATCH – Rahul Tewatia’s Stunning Catch in the Deep to Dismiss KL Rahul

Samson said he believed the score was chaseable at the half-way mark.

“Honestly, I thought the wicket was getting better and we could chase the target down. Despite the loss, I think the team played really well. Very proud of the team.”

Later coming back on as the Man of the Match, Samson said he found his rhythm in the second half of his innings. He was dropped twice in the first half, once each on 12 and 35.

“I think the second part of the innings was the best I ever played, took my time and respected the bowlers. In the first part I was not timing it very well. I took the singles, communicated with my partners and got into a rhythm and then I started to play my shots in the second half. I enjoy my shots but I come back to the present after I play those shots,” he said.

Samson said converting promising cameos to longer knocks is all about playing his natural game.

“It automatically happens, when I focus on my skills and watch the ball and react. Sometimes I lose my wicket also going for big hits, so I just play the same way. It’s about trusting my processes to be honest, and wanting to bat as long as possible to make the team win.”

There was a lighter moment earlier in the day. At the toss, Samson pocketed the coin, but he later revealed that he had to return it.

“The coin looked really nice so I pocketed it, asked the referee if I can have it, but he said no.”

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here