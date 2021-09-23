South African pacer Anrich Nortje was at his menacing best as he went onto make an instant impact in the first over of the day, removing David Warner off his third delivery. It was a classic delivery, beating Warner for pace. Later Wriddhiman Saha too fall prey to him, he too was beaten for pace. Later the Protea would credit the grass on the pitch for some effective pace bowling.“It was good to keep things simple in the end. Was really happy that I managed to take that early wicket (of Warner). I don’t really focus on who I’m getting out, but I’m happy I contributed to the team’s win,” he said.

Last time when he was here, the 27-year-old accounted for 22 wickets in 16 matches. He has been the find of Capitals so far. But then tragedy struck as he was found Covid positive upon arrival in India back in April this year. “Missing out in the first half was disappointing. It was good to have a good start to the tournament for me,” he summed up.Earlier he had recounted the happy times in UAE where he turned out to be the star for the Delhi franchise.

“It was here where things started to happen for me in the IPL, but I am looking to take it match by match this season. There’s a lot coming up, even after the IPL. We have to try and remember what we did here the last time we were here and try and implement that again. Hopefully, we can repeat what we did in the UAE the last time we were here,” he had said.The fast bowler added that the second half of the IPL 2021 season will be completely different from the first half of the season, “What worked at one place is not going to work at another place so we have to take it game by game. The upcoming games in the UAE are going to be completely different from the games we had earlier in the season. Maybe teams will field different strategies in the second half of the tournament. We have to be switched on now and just be ready.”

