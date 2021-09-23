IPL 2021: I Don't Want to Look Into It Too Much...You Have to Move On, Says Rohit Sharma

It was a tough day in office for Mumbai Indians, especially for their skipper Rohit Sharma who has now seen two losses straight. Mumbai needed to beat KKR to consolidate their position in IPL 2021 which is already in business end as its first half was suspended in May due to Covid. They have lost their earlier match to CSK where they had the opposition under the mat at 26/4. Somehow, they failed to close the game and went onto lose the match. Meanwhile, the fans expected an improved show from them against KKR, but it was a thrashing that they received in Abu Dhabi.

“Few areas (went wrong). We started really well but didn’t get enough towards the back end. I thought it was a good pitch, we failed to capitalize on the start we got and we didn’t bowl well at the start. I don’t want to look into it too much, things can happen and you have to move on,” he said after the match.

Rohit pointed out sometimes it is not easy for a batter to go after the bowlers right from the word ‘go.’ He added that the management will address this lacuna.

“After a good start we had to get small partnerships but we kept losing wickets at regular intervals, it is not easy for new batters to go in and start hitting the ball. It is something that happened in the last game as well and we will address it. It is always there at the back of the mind on where you stand, we are still in the middle of the table, so we have to get back and fight and hopefully get some wins on the trot,” he signed off.

