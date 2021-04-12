IPL 2021: I Don't Want To Put Myself Under Pressure To Perform: Vijay Shankar On India Comeback

Between the 2019 World Cup and the current IPL season, Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Vijay Shankar has played just one competitive match at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, owing to injury upon injury that had stalled his cricketing career for an indefinite period of time. The all-rounder has returned to the field after a long hiatus of rest and rehabilitation, looking to make his mark as an all-rounder once again.

Shankar, who is on the cusp of entering his 100th T20 this IPL season, acknowledged the many challenges he’s had to face on the way. “Actually, this number [100] was in my mind when I joined the Tamil Nadu team for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in January. I was thinking of playing my 100th T20 game, but then I totally forgot about it,” he said.

“I think most of my lows came around my injuries, which set me back in whatever I was working on, but I learnt how to come out of it and handle these situations. So, playing my 100th T20 game will definitely be a good thing for me. I think I’ve also played 90 [88] List A matches, so I thought I would get close to 100 in that as well,” the right-arm medium added.

Despite the Sunrisers side taking a blow in their first match of the IPL series on Sunday in a 10-run defeat, things are looking up for Shankar, who intends to take things at his own pace and enjoy making his return to the game in an IPL format.

“I’m confident in the role. Last year, if you see, overall I had an economy of around 6.6 [6.22] and bowled reasonably well in the opportunities I got. Last year also I mentioned that I’ve worked on my bowling. It was about putting in more time, and I have now,” he said, of his position as a bower for SRH in 2020.

“I’m not thinking about doing extraordinary stuff or making a comeback. It’s about enjoying myself. I started playing this game because I love it. If I enjoy the game and take things as they come, I think I will be in much better mental space,” he continued.

