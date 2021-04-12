- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 14 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended120/10(19.4) RR 6.1
PUN
HYD121/1(19.4) RR 6.1
Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
IPL 2021: I Fulfilled my Dream by Taking MS Dhoni’s Wicket, Says Avesh Khan
The young fast-bowler cranked up good speed and gave a great glimpse of his ability.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: April 12, 2021, 7:36 PM IST
True to its motto which says ‘Where Talent meets Opportunity’, the Indian Premier League continues to provide the stage for young talent to shine and make their presence felt. Delhi Capitals seamer Avesh Khan has come through the ranks in Indian cricket and made a brilliant start to his campaign this year against the Chennai Super Kings. The young fast-bowler cranked up good speed and gave a great glimpse of his ability.
He was brought on to bowl the difficult overs and got the job done for his captain Rishabh Pant. One such wicket was MS Dhoni who attempted to hoick Avesh across the line only to inside edge the ball on to his stumps. His career might be on the decline, butDhoni still remains a prized wicket for young bowlers and it was no different for Avesh.
IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally
“Three years ago, Mahi bhai’s (MS Dhoni) catch was dropped. Mahi bhai’s wicket is my dream wicket, and now three years later, I’ve fulfilled that dream and I’m very happy about it,”Avesh said in a video which was shared by Delhi Capitals.
Avesh added that given the fact Dhoni hasn’t played cricket in a while, the team decided tomaintain pressure on him. He credits his success of taking Mahi’s wicket to this pressure.
The young seamer looks fitter and has chalked up great pace in the first match. He says that he has shed 5 kgs and this has helped him maintain fitness standards for a longer amount of time. Captained by Rishabh Pant, Delhi Capitals were at their best as they produced a memorable performance and registered an emphatic 7-wicket win over the three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings.
Avesh was given the nod ahead of Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma and he grabbed the opportunity with both hands. Delhi will next take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) on April 15.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
CHE vs KOL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1521 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
-
PUN vs HYD, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1421 Apr, 2021 ChennaiHyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
-
MUM vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1320 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi beat Mumbai by 6 wickets
-
CHE vs RAJ, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1219 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Rajasthan by 45 runs
-
PUN vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1118 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
RCB vs RR, IPL, 202122 Apr Thursday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
PBKS vs MI, IPL, 202123 Apr Friday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
RR vs KKR, IPL, 202124 Apr Saturday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
CSK vs RCB, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 15:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
SRH vs DC, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Complete Schedule