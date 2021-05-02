IPL 2021: I Have Never Seen a Chase Like This Before, Says Rohit Sharma

Kieron Pollard pulled off heist for Mumbai as they chased down a target of 219 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Despite playing catch up for the most part of the innings, Mumbai Indians came into their very own in the final over thanks to Kieron Pollard’s brilliance which saw 87 runs off just 34 balls. Skipper Rohit Sharma was over the moon.

“Probably one of the best T20 games that I have ever been part of. I have never seen a chase like that before. One of best innings from Polly. Brilliant to see from outside. Good pitch, smaller ground, we wanted to stay positive once we finished the 20 overs. We got a decent start and then we saw what happened. We just wanted to go there and express ourselves. A brilliant partnership at the top, the Krunal-Pollard partnership was crucial too,” Rohit said in the post-match presentation.

Rohit himself his part to perfection as he scored 35 off 24 balls later a lot of his colleagues including Quinton de Kock, Krunal Pandya too chipped in with invaluable thirties.

“When chasing a high score, you want your power-hitters to bat as many balls as possible. But we back Krunal to do the job as well. It (Delhi) suits our style of play. You want to back your bowlers to get the job done. The bowlers brought us back into the game against Rajasthan. It’s all about backing your core group of bowlers and I am sure they’ll get the job done more often,” he signed off.

Earlier Mumbai Indians pulled off their highest run chase in the history of IPL as they hunted down a target of 219 off the last ball of their innings to pull off a win that will go down in the history-books. The main architect was Kieron Pollard who has been serving Mumbai for more than a decade now. He was dropped when he was on 68 by none other than one of the best outfielders of CSK: Faf du Plessis. By the end of the game, it turned out that Faf had indeed dropped the match.

