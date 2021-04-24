IPL 2021: 'I Love to Enjoy My Batting, But Nowadays I Play According to Situation' - Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson has often been criticised for lack of consistency, and for ‘throwing away his wicket’ at the wrong time. On Saturday, he saw an opportunity to silence such thoughts as Rajasthan Royals were chasing only 134 against Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL 2021 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Samson anchored the chase scoring an unbeaten 42 off 41 as RR chased it down in 18.5 overs.

Samson explained his approach, saying he was batting according to situation.

“My thought process is actually I don’t come with a (fixed) mindset. I just love to keep enjoying my batting, but nowadays I play according to a situation and try to win games for my team.

“That’s what I’ve learnt from previous years. Even if you bat and score a quick fifty you feel bad if the team doesn’t win,” he said in the post match presentation.

Samson was full of praise for his bowlers, particularly Chris Morris who picked 4 for 23.

“It was brilliant actually. The bowlers have been doing well in the last four-five matches – the youngsters as well as the seniors. I enjoy captaining them. I think we could see in Morris’ eyes that we wanted the competition to get big batsmen out.”

Samson also spoke highly of young Chetan Sakariya, who continued to impress.

“He’s a very different kind of a person and chilled-out person. Same person inside and outside the ground. It’s a very positive thing for Rajasthan Royals. He’s ready to play this tournament and big matches. Hopefully, he’ll win more matches for us in the future.”

Man of the Match Morris, meanwhile, said:

“Just a clear mind, in the previous game with those guys going as well as they were, the mind gets cluttered. Today wasn’t the easiest wicket to bat on as you saw in both innings.

“But to keep it as simple as possible with the odd change of pace. Just my turn to do well today I think.”

Morris said Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes were big misses for RR.

“Obviously those guys are massive losses. We’ve got the right personnel in place. We have to find a way to lift ourselves. Have to almost find a motivation and our motivation as a team is that there’s a lot of suffering going on. We’re privileged to do what we’re doing and we’ve got to keep people smiling.

“Had a lot of fun today on the field. I said to Miller it’s the most fun 7 overs I’ve ever had in my career. The conditions always change, they’re always difficult against Dre Russ. Experience of playing against him has helped over the years.”

