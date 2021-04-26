- Match 21 - 26 Apr, MonMatch Ended123/9(20.0) RR 6.15
IPL 2021: 'I Really Don't Know What to Say' - KL Rahul After PBKS' Fourth Loss in Six Games
KL Rahul rued their batsmen's inability to adjust to new conditions at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 26, 2021, 11:44 PM IST
After scoring just 123 for 9 in 20 overs and losing by five wickets to Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul rued their batsmen’s inability to adjust to new conditions at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. This was the first game of the tournament in this venue, and PBKS were put in to bat. They struggled to identify a par score and seemed muddled in their approach.
“I really don’t know what to say, it was a poor performance from us. We should have adapted better on a new pitch, we could have applied a lot more with the bat and get that extra 20-30 runs,” Rahul rued in the post match presentation.
“The wicket was a bit low and slow, but 120-130 was not enough. A few soft dismissals are costing us the game. The pitch was a bit two-paced and stayed up and down as well.
“It was hard in the first six overs to understand the good shots to play on this pitch. It was expected that the pitch was difficult to assess at a new venue when you’re batting first, but we should have assessed and adapted quickly but we couldn’t do that. We have a few more games here and we hope to learn from our mistakes.”
Counting positives from the game, Rahul lauded Ravi Bishnoi for a sensational catch in the deep to dismiss Sunil Narine.
“That was a stunning catch, we’ve been a good fielding side. We have Jonty Rhodes who pushes the boys at every training session. He’s a tough task master and he puts everyone to test. He has a great energy off the field and that rubs off on the players.”
