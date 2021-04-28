- Match 23 - 28 Apr, WedMatch Ended171/3(20.0) RR 8.55
IPL 2021: 'I Take Full Responsibility for My Slow Knock,' Says SRH Captain David Warner
Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner said he will take full responsibility for their loss to Chennai Super Kings in New Delhi on Wednesday, blaming himself for his slow knock of 57 from 55 balls
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 28, 2021, 11:30 PM IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner said he will take full responsibility for their loss to Chennai Super Kings in New Delhi on Wednesday, blaming himself for his slow knock of 57 from 55 balls. Warner struggled to get going, and SRH scored only 171 for 3 in 20 overs. Manish Pandey (61 off 46) and cameos from Kane Williamson and Kedar Jadhav helped lift SRH while Warner struggled.
“I take full responsibility for the way I batted. I batted slow and hit the fielders. The way Manish came back and batted was exceptional. Kane and Kedhar got us to a respectable total, but at the end of the day I take full responsibility,” Warner said at the post match presentation.
Warner explained that he just couldn’t get going as he repeatedly found the fielders.
“Probably 15 good shots to fielders; I hit four or five straight to the fielders in the Power Play and they are the ones that make or break the innings. There was a single man in the deep in the leg side and I hit it straight to him, it was frustrating.”
The skipper also pointed out that they didn’t get wickets in the Power Play while bowling. CSK scored 50 for no loss in the first six.
“We had 170 on the board but we couldn’t take powerplay wickets and it’s always tough to come back on a good surface like this. At the end of the day, I took too many balls.
“We fought well to the end, but the two (CSK) openers batted well.”
Warner stressed that Williamson will bat at No. 4 in the coming games. The skipper also called his team a bunch of fighters and promised a comeback.
“He was going to bat 4 no matter what. At the end of the day, he bats at 4 and that’s his job.
“I think we have a day game here as well. 170 is par during the night, but we need to be positive. We’re a bunch of fighters. The guys will be hurt by this but we will be up and about.”
