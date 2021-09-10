IPL 2021 : I think captaincy is not a huge challenge: Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson

The swashbuckling wicket-keeper batsman from Kerala Sanju Samson often makes headlines for his mesmerizing stroke play as well as leaving his fans disappointed with his soft dismissals. However, for all the fireworks, Samson is yet to live up to all the hype and expectations around him, especially in international cricket. He often leaves his fans excited with his performance in the first few games before going missing in a long tournament.

However, Samson cannot afford to make any such mistakes this time around in the second leg of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021). The second phase of the cash-rich league will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), starting from September 19. Ahead of the concluding leg of the marquee event, several high profiled overseas players have withdrawn their names from the league due to various reasons. The inaugural IPL champions, Rajasthan Royals (RR) are among one of the most affected teams by their withdrawals as their top three players – Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes – have pulled out their name. In the absence of the trio, the onus will be on the young Rajasthan skipper Samson to lead his side from the front and inspire them to the top four finish.

However, Samson does not feel burdened by all these pressures as “captaincy is not a huge challenge” for the 26-year-old.

“I think it’s not a huge challenge for me. I think I have felt that before. I have experienced that before playing in this team or any other team,” Samson told Khaleej Times in an interview.

The right-handed cricketer also stressed that once you are inside the ground, you start to focus on the game, bowlers rather than thinking about all the “challenges or responsibilities you have.”

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royal will kick off their campaign in the second leg of IPL against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Tuesday, September 21.

