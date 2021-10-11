IPL 2021: I Think We Would Have an Edge Against Delhi Capitals-Shubman Gill

KKR opener Shubman Gill sounded as confident as one can get as he spoke to the presenters in the post-match PC, moments after defeating RCB by four wickets. Gill, who symbolised his team’s turnaround this season, said that not many felt that KKR would survive and enter play off stage.

“Big win for us. When we were coming into the second leg not many gave us a chance of qualifying and getting to the playoffs. But the way everyone has played is tremendous and hopefully we will carry on the good form. I didn’t have the best first leg in India but I knew that I was batting well and just a matter of spending time in the middle, that was the conversation with the coach,” said Gill.

KKR are now up against a formidable foe in Delhi Capitals who can be very dangerous with their bowling attack. The KKR youngster, however, felt that DC are a ‘balanced side.’ “They (DC) are a really balanced team as we see it and hopefully we will give another cracker of a game. This was our third match here and coming again here we know what to expect from this wicket and I think right now everyone is adjusted to how the pitch plays and the conditions. I think we would have an edge against the Delhi Capitals.”

Earlier in the day, KKR batted really well in a modest chase, on a pitch which was slowing down by the minute. They had a great over in the middle, but slowed down as RCB brought back their top two pacer Mohammed Siraj and Harshal Patel. “The first powerplay was totally against us but the way we came back with Varun and Sunny bowling in the middle overs was tremendous, getting those key wickets and building pressure on them.”

