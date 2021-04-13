IPL 2021 - I Thought He Was Incredibly Impressive: Scott Styris on Marco Jansen

Former New Zealand batsman Scott Styris had a lot to say in praise of Mumbai Indians pacer Marco Jansen after the latter’s performance

Mumbai Indians’ Marco Jansen garnered quite a bit of attention after an impressive performance against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday, including that of former New Zealand batsman Scott Styris.

Speaking about the MI pacer on the Star Sports show Cricket Connected, Styris said, “I thought it was a phenomenal performance. I haven’t seen much of him as well. I asked Parthiv Patel, who has had a little bit of scouting experience with Marco. All around, I thought he is incredibly impressive and the reason for that is not about the simple factor that he gets bounce because he is six foot eight, which is what you expect. He touched 143mph, which is a serious pace. He is going to get bounce if he has got pace. And he started, on that pitch, to bowl the slower balls as well.”

While the 45-year-old all-rounder gave Jansen his seal of approval, he also opined that Mumbai Indians jumped the gun on purchasing the South African cricketer as he believes the franchise will have to struggle to retain him.

“In some ways, I think this [picking up Jansen] is a bad move for Mumbai Indians because now, as we are doing, everybody is talking about it. And with the possibility of a major auction next year, I think Mumbai may have to suddenly pay up big bucks because they are not going to keep him,” he said.

His solution for the franchise would be to think ahead, like they had previously done for Sri Lankan bowler Lasith Malinga. “I would suggest to think a little bit long-term, maybe put him on the ice this year and Mumbai Indians could have swept in next year, having him for a long time like Lasith Malinga. Because I think he has got that skill to be a starting front-line bowler in the IPL for 10 years,” he added, concluding his prediction of Jansen’s career trajectory in the foreseeable IPL future.

Jansen, in his first game with Mumbai Indians, played a solid 2-28 in four wickets and picked up wickets from star Royal Challengers AB de Villiers and Shahbaz Ahmed.

His next stint with the team will be when they go head-to-head against Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday, April 13th.

