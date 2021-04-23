- Match 16 - 22 Apr, ThuMatch Ended177/9(20.0) RR 8.85
RAJ
BLR181/0(20.0) RR 8.85
Bangalore beat Rajasthan by 10 wickets
- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
IPL 2021: I Try to Make Use of The Small Window I Get With Bat: Pat Cummins
KKR's Pat Cummins says, batting lower down the order makes him hit big shots and score quickly as there is a very small window to perform
- IANS
- Updated: April 23, 2021, 12:36 AM IST
Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) pace bowler Pat Cummins, who hit a swashbuckling unbeaten 66 off 34 balls against Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League on Wednesday, says, batting lower down the order makes him hit big shots and score quickly as there is a very small window to perform.
IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally
Cummins’s knock included six sixes and four fours as he took his team close to the victory margin. KKR fell short by 18 runs.
“When you are batting at No. 7 or 8, and then you got a small window to make an impact, so you work on being able to hit from ball number one. I spent a lot of time being a boring Test batter. I can’t score many runs. So, I quite enjoy coming out here and swinging the bat. Sometimes it comes off, sometimes it doesn’t,” said Cummins.
ALSO READ: IPL 2021: A Breath-Taking Follow Up Kept KKR Hopes High, but In The End It Was a CSK Show
KKR was struggling at 31/5 in 5.2 overs at one point before Andre Russell (54 off 22 balls), Dinesh Karthik (40 off 24 balls) and Cummins turned it on.
“Yeah, it was an awesome game. I was surprised how many messages I got from my friends and a lot of people who were watching back in Australia. I think you always look back and think what you could have done differently to win but it’s pretty cool I think as always,” said Cummins before adding that he wasn’t thinking about the net run rate but on how he should try and win the match.
“I wasn’t thinking about run-rate. I was thinking how to win. I think when the game is completely gone, that’s when you start thinking about the net run rate. But I never felt like the game was completely gone yesterday. So, first mindset was always – how can we win from here?,” he added.
ALSO READ: WATCH | IPL 2021: This is How Ruturaj Gaikwad Roared Back to Form Against KKR
The Aussie pace bowler, who is the world No. 1 Test bowler, said that there is a feeling in the team that they can win from any position.
“Everyone’s pumped. I am sure we get a win or two and we will be on our way and flying. But I think there’s a feeling that we can win from basically anywhere. We didn’t bowl our best last night and we still got so close,” said Cummins.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
RAJ vs BLR, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1622 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiBangalore beat Rajasthan by 10 wickets
-
CHE vs KOL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1521 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
-
PUN vs HYD, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1421 Apr, 2021 ChennaiHyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
-
MUM vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1320 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi beat Mumbai by 6 wickets
-
CHE vs RAJ, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1219 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Rajasthan by 45 runs
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
PBKS vs MI, IPL, 202123 Apr Friday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
RR vs KKR, IPL, 202124 Apr Saturday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
CSK vs RCB, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 15:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
SRH vs DC, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
PBKS vs KKR, IPL, 202126 Apr Monday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad Complete Schedule