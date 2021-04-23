IPL 2021: I Try to Make Use of The Small Window I Get With Bat: Pat Cummins

Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) pace bowler Pat Cummins, who hit a swashbuckling unbeaten 66 off 34 balls against Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League on Wednesday, says, batting lower down the order makes him hit big shots and score quickly as there is a very small window to perform.

Cummins’s knock included six sixes and four fours as he took his team close to the victory margin. KKR fell short by 18 runs.

“When you are batting at No. 7 or 8, and then you got a small window to make an impact, so you work on being able to hit from ball number one. I spent a lot of time being a boring Test batter. I can’t score many runs. So, I quite enjoy coming out here and swinging the bat. Sometimes it comes off, sometimes it doesn’t,” said Cummins.

KKR was struggling at 31/5 in 5.2 overs at one point before Andre Russell (54 off 22 balls), Dinesh Karthik (40 off 24 balls) and Cummins turned it on.

“Yeah, it was an awesome game. I was surprised how many messages I got from my friends and a lot of people who were watching back in Australia. I think you always look back and think what you could have done differently to win but it’s pretty cool I think as always,” said Cummins before adding that he wasn’t thinking about the net run rate but on how he should try and win the match.

“I wasn’t thinking about run-rate. I was thinking how to win. I think when the game is completely gone, that’s when you start thinking about the net run rate. But I never felt like the game was completely gone yesterday. So, first mindset was always – how can we win from here?,” he added.

The Aussie pace bowler, who is the world No. 1 Test bowler, said that there is a feeling in the team that they can win from any position.

“Everyone’s pumped. I am sure we get a win or two and we will be on our way and flying. But I think there’s a feeling that we can win from basically anywhere. We didn’t bowl our best last night and we still got so close,” said Cummins.

