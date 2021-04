IPL 2021: I Was Running On Quick Sand: Ab de Villiers Explains His Run Out Against Mumbai Indians

Ab de Villiers would have been a very disappointed man had RCB lost the opener against Mumbai Indians last night. AB did his very best to take the team home but could not do so as he got run out in order to complete a quick single as the game entered its business end. South African Marco Jensen was bowling the final over and AB’s team needed seven for a win. The South African kept a tight line in the first three balls and with pressure mounting, AB looked for a second run off the fourth ball where he was found short of crease.

“I worked hard during the soft-season on the treadmill, but it’s just not the same. I was running in quick sand in the last 10 meters,” De Villiers said with a laugh while interacting with commentators on Star Sports.”I don’t know what happened. It was an easy two in my opinion, but as I tapped in, and started going for the second, it felt like I was running backwards,” he added.

“At that point, I knew it was going to be tight if it was a good throw. Krunal got it spot on with the throw,” De Villiers said.

A record five-wicket haul from Harshal Patel and an incredible knock from AB de Villiers helped Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Mumbai Indians in a thrilling IPL 2021 opener at MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai.After Harshal Patel’s five-wicket haul (5/27) helped Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) restrict Mumbai Indians (MI) to 159/9, AB de Villiers made 48 off 27 in tough batting conditions to see them home.

RCB’s chase did not get off to the brightest of starts as Washington Sundar struggled for 10 off 16 before getting out to Krunal Pandya. Washington had opened in the absence of Devdutt Padikkal but the move didn’t work.Rajat Patidar walked in at No. 3 and showed some brief promise before chopping on a knuckle ball from Trent Boult. Despite the twin wickets, RCB got 46 for 2 in the Power Play as Virat Kohli had begun well. Glenn Maxwell came ahead of AB de Villiers at No. 4 and began with a bang, taking on the spinners, particularly Rahul Chahar. The switch hits were on display, and a straight six off Krunal Pandya went for a 100 metre six over long on and outside the stadium.

