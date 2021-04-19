- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 14 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended120/10(19.4) RR 6.1
PUN
HYD121/1(19.4) RR 6.1
Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
- Match 16 - 22 Apr, ThuUp Next
RCB
RR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
IPL 2021: I Was Worried About my Technique After Getting Dropped in Australia: Prithvi Shaw
The promising Prithvi Shaw says he had started "worrying" about his technique after being dropped in Australia before
- PTI
- Updated: April 19, 2021, 1:57 PM IST
The promising Prithvi Shaw says he had started “worrying” about his technique after being dropped in Australia before roaring back to form in domestic cricket, thanks to a few technical changes he made in his game.
IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally
Shaw, 21, was dropped after his twin failures in the opening Test at Adelaide last December.
However, the Mumbai batsman dominated the Vijay Hazare Trophy like no other in the history of the tournament, amassing a whopping 827 runs in eight matches.
Also Read: CSK vs RR Preview – Two Teams High On Confidence Seek Consistency and Momentum
Then, Shaw made a blistering 72 off 38 balls in Delhi Capitals’ first match of the season against Chennai Super Kings.
“After getting dropped from the Test side after the first Test in Australia, I started worrying about my technique on why I was getting bowled. Even if it was a minor mistake, I wanted to minimize that. I started working on it there itself,” said Shaw after Delhi Capitals’ win over Punjab Kings on Sunday night.
Also Read: A Solid Middle-Order And Strong Death-Overs Show – How RCB Have Turned it Around
He smashed 32 off just 17 balls against Punjab Kings, hitting three fours and two sixes.
“I worked on my initial movement — getting more stable and more ready before the bowler has bowled.
“After returning from Australia, I worked with my coach Prashant Shetty sir and also Pravin Amre sir before going to the Vijay Hazare Trophy, and it worked quite well. I played my natural game in Vijay Hazare Trophy, but I made a small technical change. After that, it’s going well.
“I didn’t get a lot of practice for IPL, the T20 format. But I got good practice sessions with Ricky Ponting sir, Pravin Amre sir and Prashant Shetty sir,” he added.
Also Read: David Warner, Kane Williamson Fast with Rashid Khan & Others During Ramadan
The talented batsman also said that Delhi Capitals head coach Ponting has given him the freedom to express himself.
“He (Ponting) just says go there and play freely without thinking a lot of things. Partnerships are quite important in the first six overs.
“We (him and Shikhar Dhawan) do plan about all this (having targets and looking at the scoreboard) before we go to bat.
“The first six overs are crucial in this kind of wicket which is not easy to bat on in the powerplay.”
On Sunday, Dhawan struck a swashbuckling 92 as Delhi Capitals made short work of a huge 196-run target for a six-wicket win over Punjab Kings.
Dhawan looked in sublime form during his 49-ball knock that was studded with 13 fours and two sixes.
Dhawan was ably supported by Shaw (32 off 17) first up and then skipper Rishabh Pant and Marcus Stoinis as DC chased down 196 in 18.2 overs.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
CHE vs KOL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1521 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
-
PUN vs HYD, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1421 Apr, 2021 ChennaiHyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
-
MUM vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1320 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi beat Mumbai by 6 wickets
-
CHE vs RAJ, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1219 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Rajasthan by 45 runs
-
PUN vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1118 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
RCB vs RR, IPL, 202122 Apr Thursday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
PBKS vs MI, IPL, 202123 Apr Friday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
RR vs KKR, IPL, 202124 Apr Saturday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
CSK vs RCB, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 15:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
SRH vs DC, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Complete Schedule