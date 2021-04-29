IPL 2021: If I Get a Chance, I Would Like to Speak to Virender Sehwag - Prithvi Shaw

The hero and Man of the Match from Delhi Capitals’ seven wicket win over Delhi Capitals on Thursday, Prithvi Shaw said he would love to speak to Virender Sehwag if he gets an opportunity because he too was an aggressive batsman who attacks from the word go. Shaw hit 82 off 41 against KKR, including six fours in the very first over of the 155-run chase, which they got done in 16.3 overs.

Asked if he has had a word with Sehwag, Shaw said:

“No, we haven’t spoken yet, but if I get a chance I will speak to Viru sir because he is someone who likes to score from the first ball,” he said in the post-match presentation.

Talking about the first over, Shaw said he knew exactly where Shivam Mavi would bowl as he has played plenty of cricket with him in the under-19 days.

“I wasn’t thinking anything to be honest. I was just waiting for the loose ball. I knew where Shivam will bowl to me – we’ve played together for four-five years. Yes, I was prepared for the short ball. I thought one will come at the helmet, but unfortunately he didn’t bowl a short one.

“I felt on this wicket, especially when the spinner was bowling, it was stopping a bit and naturally it was going over the off side. So, I was waiting for them to bowl at me on off or outside off so that I can free my hands.

“When I think I’m in good touch and I don’t think about the score anymore. When I’m batting, I don’t care about myself, I just want my team to win.”

Shaw credited his father for the turnaround post the Australia tour.

“I feel my dad has supported me after I got dropped from Australia. I wasn’t happy with myself and he just told me to play my natural game. All those words set a target for me and I worked hard for me. In cricket, the graph will go up and down for sure.”

