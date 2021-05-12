- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
IPL 2021: If They Stand Together They Will Play The IPL: Kevin Pietersen
Kevin Pietersen, the former England superstar batsman and one of their all-time greats has stated that if all the England players stand together in unity then there is every chance they will play the remainder of the IPL 2021 in a possible window in September.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 12, 2021, 5:03 PM IST
Kevin Pietersen is not one to mince his words and has always spoken his mind. After the ECB Director of Cricket, Ashley Giles made it clear that national duty will take precedence over playing in a rescheduled IPL 2021 in possibly the month of September, the former England superstar batsman and one of their all-time greats, KP stated that the England players had a chance to play in the prestigious and lucrative league if they stood united and supported each other.
IPL 2021: Australia & West Indies Have Window Open In September For Remainder of IPL
The 2021 edition of the IPL was suspended mid-way this season after a few positive cases of the Covid-19 pandemic emerged in the camps of various franchises breaching the tight bio-security bubble put in place for the tournament. There is no clarity on when and where the remainder of the tournament would be scheduled. A possible window is in mid-September when India return from their four month long tour of England and just before the World T20 slotted to start in October.
However, England are scheduled to tour Bangladesh and Pakistan for limited overs matches in September and their Director of Cricket, Giles made no bones of calling out where the loyalty of the players must lie.
Pietersen, who was often in loggerheads with the ECB over various issues including the permission to play in the IPL gave his view of the situation stating that the England contingent could still play the remainder of the cash-rich league if they stick together and have each other’s back.
It’s going to be v interesting to watch how the ECB handle this issue around not allowing it’s best players to play IPL, if it’s rescheduled.
When I went up against ENG, I was alone.
This time, it’s all their best branded players!
If they stand together, they’ll play IPL!
— Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) May 12, 2021
“It’s going to be v interesting to watch how the ECB handle this issue around not allowing its best players to play IPL if it’s rescheduled. When I went up against ENG, I was alone. This time, it’s all their best-branded players! If they stand together, they’ll play IPL,” tweeted KP.
Pietersen was up in arms against his board including the likes of Andrew Strauss – the then Director of Cricket and they had a major fallout over the issue of playing for the country vs playing in the IPL. KP did not receive much support from his team-mates during the time and fought a lone battle.
