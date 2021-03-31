IPL 2021: I'm Convinced Captaincy Will Make Him An Even Better Player: Ricky Ponting on Rishabh Pant

Shreyas Iyer suffered an injury on his left shoulder and was ruled out of the ODI series against India also forcing the talented batsman to sit out of the entire duration of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The flamboyant Rishabh Pant replaced Iyer as captain of the Delhi Capitals. The left-hander has had an incredible four to five months in international cricket across formats with match-defining performances in Australia and in the home series against England and the Head Coach of the Capitals – Ricky Ponting – is certain that leading the franchise will make the swashbuckling southpaw an even better player.

Pant produced a match-saving knock in the SCG Test and followed that up with a series-defining performance in the decider at the Gabba helping India to a record chase. He then hammered a match-winning 101 in the first innings of the fourth and final Test against England in Ahmedabad before smashing his two highest impact innings in the ODI series in Pune.Pant has been in devastating form since December 2020 and is one of the most destructive and premier batsmen in the world currently. The Head Coach of Delhi – former Australian great Ricky Ponting – was excited to see Pant at the helm of affairs for the Capitals this season. “Unfortunate that Shreyas will miss the tournament, but looking forward to seeing Pant grab his opportunity. It’s well deserved for his recent performances and he’s coming in with a lot of confidence. I’m convinced captaincy will make him an even better player,” stated the former Australian captain.

Pant had a very mediocre season with the Capitals in the UAE in 2020 scoring 343 runs at a poor strike rate of 113.95 – he had lost his destructive prowess and could not hit the long ball throughout the season.

Pant had a strike rate of in excess of 160 in the previous three editions of the tournament. He was the second-highest scorer in the 2018 edition with an aggregate of 684 runs in 14 matches at a stunning rate of 173.6 per 100 deliveries including a hundred and five fifties.​