IPL 2021: 'Imagine His Friends and Family at This Moment', Bret Lee Hails Harpreet Brar's Match-winning Spell vs RCB

Former Australia cricketer Brett Lee hailed the young talent of Punjab Kings (PBKS), Harpreet Brar for his match-winning performance against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday. The left-arm spinner took 3 wickets and gave 19 runs in his four overs spell, his scalps included Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, and AB De Villiers. With the bat too he played an important part as he scored a 17-ball 25. The 25-year-old was adjudged the Player of the Match for his overall contribution.

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally

Punjab Kings was asked to bat first after RCB won the toss. They had put up a fighting total of 179 in their designated 20 overs. During RCB’s run chase, it Brar’s match-winning spell at the Narendra Modi Stadium that helped PBKS restrict RCB to 145.

At the end of the match, hailing Brar’s terrific performance, for Australia pacer Brett Lee jokingly said, “Imagine his friends and family at this moment. Virat Kohli goes out to him to give his congratulations. ‘Thanks for getting me out, don’t get me out again or you won’t play for India’ (laughs). No, just kidding,”

“But imagine his parents and his family going – you got out Virat Kohli, fantastic. You got out Maxwell, brilliant. You got ABD! I mean what a game for him. Three massive scalps,” he added.

ALSO READ: IPL 2021: ‘We Couldn’t Execute Our Plans, Gave Away 25 Runs Extra,’ Says Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore were 62/1 when Harpreet Brar struck for PBKS. On the first ball of his third over the left-arm spinner castled Virat Kohli, then on the very next ball, he cleaned up Glenn Maxwell.

This double-wicket maiden over from Harpreet Brar turned the tides in Punjab Kings’ favour. Then on the first of his next over, he dismissed AB de Villiers, thus putting PBKS on the driver’s seat in the match.

Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris also praised Brar. He said, “It was an amazing spell, it was so good to see this youngster in just his third IPL game. This will give a life to Punjab Kings moving forward.”

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here