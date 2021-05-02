- Match 27 - 1 May, SatMatch Ended218/4(20.0) RR 10.9
CHE
MUM219/6(20.0) RR 10.9
Mumbai beat Chennai by 4 wickets
- Match 26 - 30 Apr, FriMatch Ended179/5(20.0) RR 8.95
PUN
BLR145/8(20.0) RR 8.95
Punjab Kings beat Bangalore by 34 runs
- Match 28 - 2 May, SunUp Next
RR
SRH
15:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 29 - 2 May, SunUp Next
PBKS
DC
19:30 IST - Ahmedabad
IPL 2021: 'Important to back your core group of bowlers,' Says Rohit Sharma
The Mumbai Indians skipper felt it was necessary to back up the bowlers due to the pressures they faced on smaller fields as the side overthrew CSK by four wickets on Saturday
- PTI
- Updated: May 2, 2021, 7:53 AM IST
All-rounder Kieron Pollard (87 off 34 balls) blazed away to the fastest half-century of the ongoing league as Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by four wickets in the IPL.
It was MI’s second win in as many games here with a couple of matches more to go.
IPL 2021 | IPL SCHEDULE | POINTS TABLE
The defending champions had struggled at the Chepauk, where they managed to win only two of their five games.
“It suits our style of play, and yes, the bowlers will be under pressure, but that’s where you back the bowlers. There will be games where the bowlers will go for runs, but it’s important to back your core group of bowlers,” Rohit said after the high-scoring match.
Talking about the game in which the Mumbai bowlers gave away 218 runs, Rohit said: “I know it’s always tough for the bowlers on a good pitch and smaller ground. We wanted to stay positive once we finished (bowling our) 20 overs.
“We got a good start and saw what happened. I mean we just had a brief chat (at the innings break) and said it was a good pitch. We had shot-makers in our batting line-up and we just wanted to take the game in the end.”
“Brilliant partnership at the top and Krunal-Polly partnership was also there. We backed Krunal (at No.4) and he’s coming off good form in domestic cricket. A left-hander always makes a difference even though they [CSK] have an offspinner.”
Also read: Kieron Pollard Special Drives Mumbai Indians to Record-Shattering Win Over CSK
CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni felt his side wasn’t able to execute its plans well and also rued dropped catches.
“It was a brilliant wicket. The difference was the execution. Not being too tough on bowlers, we dropped catches at crucial intervals. The bowlers would execute better and learn from this.
“If you look how it went. we were very off target when it came to execution. It is important to do that. The wicket was easy to hit. In a tournament like this, you will win and lose a few close games. When you are under the pump, you learn a lot.
“Irrespective where we are in the points table, we take one game at a time. We hardly ever focus where we are standing on the table. That has been our good point along the way,” Dhoni added.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
CHE vs MUM, IPL, 2021, Match 2701 May, 2021 DelhiMumbai beat Chennai by 4 wickets
-
PUN vs BLR, IPL, 2021, Match 2630 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadPunjab Kings beat Bangalore by 34 runs
-
KOL vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2529 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Kolkata by 7 wickets
-
RAJ vs MUM, IPL, 2021, Match 2429 Apr, 2021 DelhiMumbai beat Rajasthan by 7 wickets
-
HYD vs CHE, IPL, 2021, Match 2328 Apr, 2021 DelhiChennai beat Hyderabad by 7 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
RR vs SRH, IPL, 202102 May Sunday 15:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
PBKS vs DC, IPL, 202102 May Sunday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
KKR vs RCB, IPL, 202103 May Monday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
SRH vs MI, IPL, 202104 May Tuesday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
RR vs CSK, IPL, 202105 May Wednesday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Complete Schedule