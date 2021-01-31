IPL 2021: Imran Tahir Calls CSK Skipper MS Dhoni 'Best in the World'

South Africa leg-spinner Imran Tahir has rated MS Dhoni as the best in the world, when it comes to game awareness and knowledge of the sport. The wiry spinner played under Dhoni at Chennai Super Kings for two seasons, won the title in 2018, and finished with the Purple Cap in 2019 with 26 scalps. Meanwhile, in 2020 Tahir just played three matches, but that has not changed his perception about the skipper.

"It is always a pleasure to play with that guy (MS Dhoni). Have been playing with him for the last three years. For me, he is a great, great human being. He understands everybody, respects everybody. We love him. He is the guy who has got the knowledge, and is the best in the world. You don’t have to say anything to him. He knows what field he needs to set for us, and we just need to come and bowl," Tahir told SportsKeeda.

"It is a pleasure to be in his company. (One can) learn a lot of things. And that’s what you want as a cricketer. I’ll always have him in my team. I wish that I just keep going and play for CSK. I am really enjoying my cricket."

Tahir went on to reveal that despite results not going their way in 2020, the mood in the dressing room was calm. "We have been calm as ever. Obviously, we were sad and disappointed because we weren’t winning. But, that’s not always (possible). I think the team culture is more important. Everyone understood what was happening," he said.

"We are hoping for a very good season again. And, we are going to work harder and come back with better planning. Hopefully, we will do very well this year for CSK. As a player, the franchise looked after us so well. We want to give our 500 percent for them."