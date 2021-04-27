IPL 2021: Imran Tahir Reveals The Secret Behind His Brilliant Fielding Skills

Ravindra Jadeja caused carnage on the field against Royal Challengers Bangalore as he ensured that Chennai Super Kings registered a win by a massive 69 runs. However, apart from Jadeja, there was another player who was highly impressed with his conduct on the field.

South Africa’s veteran pacer Imran Tahir finally got a chance to feature in an IPL match as he was included in CSK’s playing XI against RCB.

Tahir grabbed the opportunity provided to him with both hands as he bowled a stunning spell. In his four overs, the spinner scalped two wickets of Harshal Patel and Navdeep Saini while conceding just 16 runs at an economy of four.The 42-year-old leg spinner also produced a brilliant show while fielding as in the 16th over, he fired a perfect throw to dismantle the stumps and send Kyle Jamieson back to the pavilion. The agility and sharpness shown by Tahir left the cricket fraternity in awe.

After the match, in a conversation with Jadeja, the South African star revealed the secret behind his fine fielding despite being 42 years old. Tahir reckoned that he wants to contribute to the team in all aspects and that motivates him to work hard in the nets. Jadeja is one of the best fielders to play the gentleman’s game. Thus, having him in the CSK contingent also inspires Tahir to be electric on the field.

“Main bhi chhupke fielding karta hoon jab humare net hote hain! (I secretly practice my fielding during the nets). I know this is professional cricket, no one can hide on the field,” Tahir said in a video posted on IPL’s official handle.

Jadeja seemed impressed with the dedication shown by Tahir as he lavished praises on the veteran saying that he wants to be as fit and motivated as Tahir when he is 42.

