IPL 2021: In a First, Last Two League Games to be Played Simultaneously

In a first, the IPL will see two games concurrently, which means both the games will start at 7:30 PM IST. Usually a double header sees one afternoon and one evening game; however, the schedule has been tweaked. The norm till date has been one game at 3:30 PM IST followed by evening match at 7:30 pm but the games will start at same time in order to avoid giving any unfair advantage to any team in case the last match has an outfit which has mathematical chance of qualification.

“In a first for the IPL, the last two league matches before the VIVO IPL 2021 Playoffs will be played concurrently. On the last day of the league stage (08.10.2021) of the ongoing season, instead of having one afternoon match and one evening match, two matches (SRH v MI and RCB v DC) will be played simultaneously at 7.30 PM IST (6.00 PM GST),” it stated in the press release.

The last two league matches before the #VIVOIPL Playoffs will be played concurrently.#SRHvMI and #RCBvDC will be played simultaneously at 7.30 PM IST (6.00 PM GST) following the Governing Council of IPL.

Here’s the BCCI release:

The Governing Council of the Indian Premier League in its meeting on Tuesday took the following key decisions:

1. The IPL Media Rights tender for the cycle 2023-2027 will be released immediately after the appointment of two new IPL teams which is scheduled to be announced on 25th October 2021.

Meanwhile the IPL Media Rights tender for the cycle 2023-2027 will be released immediately after the appointment of two new IPL teams which is scheduled to be announced on 25th October 2021. It is understood that the Sony and Zee which has recently gone into a merger is expected to put up a handsome bid along with current rights holders Star Sports.

