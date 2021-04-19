IPL 2021: In Birthday Wish, Yuvraj Singh Says Deepak Hooda Needs to Work on Slippery Fingers

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh wished the Punjab Kings’ “fiery and determined” all-rounder Deepak Hooda on his birthday on Monday. During the wish, referring to his juggling act to hold on to the ball to dismiss the in-form captain of the Delhi Capitals, Rishabh Pant, he also asked him to work on his “slippery butter fingers” in the outfield.

Happy birthday to the fiery and determined youngster @HoodaOnFire! Wishing you loads of success for the IPL – keep working hard and hitting them out of the park definitely need to work on those slippery butter fingers in the outfield — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 19, 2021

Several fans joined Yuvraj in wishing the 25-year-old middle-order batsman who comes from a family of kabaddi players. Some even lauded Yuvraj Singh for encouraging young players like Hooda in the Indian Premier League this season.

Though Punjab kings lost the match against Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium last night, Hooda’s struggle to catch the ball hit by Pant towards long on in the 18th over of the game became a talk of the town. Hooda took four attempts to get hold of the ball and just managed to keep it above the ground.

After taking the catch, successfully, Hooda just lied on the ground and smiled. After a consultation with the TV umpire, Pant was declared dismissed. But then Hooda’s juggling act had already triggered a fest on the social media.

On April 12, Hooda had smashed a blockbuster 64 runs off just 28 balls against the Rajasthan Royals at the same venue. He completed his half-century in just 20 balls. It was the fastest 50 by an uncapped Indian player in the Indian Premier League.

In January this year, the Baroda Cricket Association had suspended Hooda for the rest of the domestic season on the ground of indiscipline following an alleged fight with captain Krunal Pandya. However, it appears the action against Hooda did not deter his form and he returned to the Indian Premier League season a lot more confident and showed that with his bat in the game against the Delhi Capitals.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here