IPL 2021: India's Big Guns & Other Possible World T20 Squad Struggled In The IPL

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) came to an abrupt halt with the rising number of Covid-19 cases in various team contingents leading to the tournament being suspended by the BCCI. However, there was some action with some memorable performances and a few not so good ones. The IPL in a World T20 year assumes even more significance as it acts as a benchmark and qualifier to filter the best possible players for the mega world event. Interestingly, this time around a number of the established Indian superstars struggled in the tournament – from Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma to Yuzvendra Chahal to Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

We analyze the IPL performances of a possible squad of 16 for India at the World T20 later this year.

1. Virat Kohli

The Indian and RCB captain, unarguably the greatest international T20 batsman in the history of the format, had a very ordinary IPL from his standards. He scored just 198 runs in 7 matches at a strike rate of just 121.47. Kohli registered three failures and three other scores in the 30s in the tournament. He produced just one innings of note (72 not out off 47 balls against the Royals) in the competition. Kohli wanted to use the IPL to test himself as an opener for India in the long run. He had tasted success against England in the T20I series in March from the position but looked out of sorts at the top of the order for the RCB. He may look to move back to number 3 for the country.

2. Rohit Sharma

One of the greatest batsmen in the history of limited overs’ international cricket continued to have a not so impressive showing in the IPL. Rohit got a start in all the 7 matches he played for MI but failed to deliver a single match-defining knock in the tournament. He again played within himself – something he does for MI (contrary to how he plays for India) and was happy anchoring the innings rather than being the playmaker at the top of the order. Rohit scored 250 runs but at a rate of 128.2 with just one fifty.

3. Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav could not deliver the consistent performances for MI this season – as he had done regularly over the last three editions. He managed to score just 173 runs in 7 matches with just one standout performance (56 off 36 balls against KKR). He failed in 4 of the matches. Yadav had a great debut for India in the format blasting 57 off 31 deliveries and 32 off 17 in the two matches he played against England in March this year.

4. KL Rahul

KL Rahul – the IPL run-machine continued on his merry ways switching between the roles of anchor and aggressor for the Punjab Kings at the top of the order. He was the second-highest run-scorer in IPL 2021 with 331 runs in 7 innings at a strike rate of 136.21. He was phenomenally consistent scoring as many as four fifties. Rahul was the highest scorer in IPL 2020 and has the highest aggregate last four years in the IPL. The stylish right-hander had struggled in the home series against England.

5. Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant again struggled with his strike rate in the IPL for the Capitals. After a brilliant four months in international cricket across formats, the swashbuckling left-hander could not replicate his form for his franchise and although he scored 213 runs, they came at a strike rate of 131.48 – not up to the mark given his prowess and role in the middle order. Pant had a strike rate of barely 114 in the UAE last year.

6. Hardik Pandya

The biggest name to fail in the IPL – Hardik Pandya had a shocker of a tournament for the Mumbai Indians. Hardik managed to score just 52 runs in 6 innings at a strike rate of around 118. He failed in 5 of the 6 innings he played in the tournament.

With Pant struggling with his destructive prowess and Hardik not getting any runs India have a slight problem in the lower middle-order.

7. Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer injured his shoulder during the ODI series against England and was ruled out of the IPL. Iyer was in good form in the middle order against England and is a vital member of the limited overs’ squads for India.

8. Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur did not impress in the yellow jersey playing for CSK in IPL 2021. He bagged just 5 wickets in 7 matches and was also expensive going at 10.33 per over. The right-arm pacer had a fine start for India in T20I cricket. Although he was expensive he had a knack of getting wickets and bagged 31 of them in 21 innings for the country.

9. Washington Sundar

Washington Sundar was restrictive with the ball giving away 7.37 runs per over – his quintessential quality in T20 cricket. But Sundar – the batsman disappointed in the tournament failing to deliver as a top-order batsman and as a finisher in the competition.

10. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the Player of the Match with brilliant figures of 2-15 in 4 overs in the decider against England in Ahmedabad and has been the Mr Dependable for the Sunrisers over the years in the IPL. But he had a poor tournament this year with just three wickets in 5 matches also failing to control the flow of runs with the new ball going at 9.1 per over.

11. Yuzvendra Chahal

One of India’s biggest match-winners in limited-overs cricket in the last few years and the leading wicket-taker amongst spinners in the last edition of the IPL in the UAE, Yuzvendra Chahal did not make any impact in the middle overs for RCB this season. He did not get the breakthroughs neither was able to check the flow of runs. Chahal picked just 4 wickets in 7 matches and had an economy rate of 8.26.

12. Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan continued from where he left in IPL 2020. He started as aggressor and adjusted his game through the tournament depending on the situation of the match and the need of the team. Dhawan was the highest run-getter of the tournament with 380 runs in 8 innings at a strike rate of 134.27. There is a fair chance that he might just be the first-choice opener to partner Rohit Sharma at the World T20.

13. Rahul Chahar

Rahul Chahar was the best spinner in the IPL and also the leading wicket-taker with 11 wickets in 7 matches. What was even more impressive was his economy rate of only 7.21. Chahar ran through the top order of KKR changing the course of the match in his four-over spell. He then returned with 3-19 in 4 overs, again all middle-order wickets, in another defining performance against the Sunrisers. Chahar may start favourite as the lead spinner in the Indian XI ahead of Chahal.

14. Jasprit Bumrah

One of the leading fast bowlers in the world, Jasprit Bumrah had an average tournament with the ball. He was not as lethal with the new ball and at the death as in IPL 2020 and returned with just 6 wickets from 7 matches. He continued to be restrictive though was hammered for his worst IPL figures (1-56) against the Super Kings.

15. Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw made a remarkable turnaround after the disastrous end to his IPL campaign in the UAE last year. Shaw produced match-winning knocks for the Capitals at a very high strike rate at the top of the order. He was the fourth highest run getter of IPL 2021 with 308 runs at a stunning strike rate of 166.48. Shaw is definitely in the race for the reserve opener’s slot for the World T20.

16. Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja did what he does best in T20 cricket – control the game with the ball in the middle overs. He restricted the opposition batsmen and had an economy rate of just 6.7 also picking six wickets. Jadeja also played the role of the finisher for CSK – something he started last season and produced a breathtaking 62 off 28 deliveries including 37 runs of one over off Harshal Patel against the RCB.

