IPL 2021: Intimidating Bowling To Dinesh Karthik & Andre Russell: Trent Boult

Mumbai Indians snatched victory from the jaws of defeat after an inspiring show from their bowlers in the final quarter of the KKR innings. While it was a combined effort from their bowling unit which handed the five-time champions a sensational 10-run win in Chennai, special praise has to be reserved for the New Zealand pacer Trent Boult who delivered the final over of the innings.

Boult held his nerves in the last over of the match but admitted he was intimidated by the likes of Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik who were at the crease with 15 to win from the final six deliveries. He bowled a brilliant final over giving away just four runs while also bagging the wickets of Russell and Cummins.

“Just trying to be clear with the plans we talked about in the meetings. It is probably a little bit intimidating coming up against Karthik and Russell, these players can clear the rope pretty easily. It was nice to cross the line,” Boult told Suryakumar Yadav at the end of the match.

Boult started with a slower one outside off to Russell which only fetched a single for KKR, then delivered a cutter dug in short to Karthik for another single. The New Zealander then bowled a yorker at leg stump to Russell and had him caught off his own bowling before castling the stumps of Pat Cummins with another yorker in the blockhole. The match was effectively sealed by the left-arm crafty seamer.

Suryakumar Yadav was the best batsman for Mumbai Indians and hammered a fine 56 off just 36 deliveries. During the course of his innings, he blasted Cummins for a maximum playing an effortless flick shot which carried 99 metres in distance. The stylish right-hander had shuffled to the off-side and then lifted the ball high on the on-side.

Boult asked Suryakumar on the origins of the shot and the batsman replied, “During my younger days, I used to play a lot of rubber-ball cricket on cemented track and on one side boundary used to be about 90-95 metres so think that shot has come from there. I’m really enjoying the way how I’m going right now and hopefully, continue the same for the team.”

“I try to keep things really simple. I don’t complicate things. I know what I have been doing in that position in the last two-three years. I just go out there and express myself,” added Suryakumar.

