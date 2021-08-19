IPL 2021: Franchisees Likely to Break BCCI's Deadline For Squad Submission

IPL franchisees are in a bit of trouble ahead of the tournament which is set to get underway in September. BCCI has set a deadline of August 20 for the final submission of squads; but ECB and Cricket Australia are yet to confirm their players’ availability. This left the franchisees in a lurch who are yet to figure out whether foreign players will turn up or not?

Only Chennai Superkings have so far confirmed their squad. Meanwhile squads like Rajasthan Royals are still not sure if their star players like Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes will indeed play. England are gearing up hard for the upcoming Ashes which begins just after T20 World Cup in November. An injury to Buttler or Stokes in IPL is the last thing they would want.

Earlier CA and ECB had said that only players will decide for themselves if they want to play IPL or not.

“We have to submit the squad by August 20 but I can’t confirm whether all foreign players will be available. We are still in talks with some players. The good thing is that the T20 World Cup will be held in UAE and that gives us confidence that all players will be available but we are still waiting on some players’ final confirmation,” a franchise official was quoted as saying in Insidesport.

“Yes, BCCI’s delay in responding officially did play a part in last-minute hassle. We kept hearing about players’ availability in the news but BCCI only confirmed that officially in August. That’s why the August 20 deadline is a little early for us. But if that’s the norm, we will adhere to that,” another franchise official said.The second leg of the IPL begins on September 19, and the final is scheduled for October 15. Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah will host the remaining 31 matches in the tournament.

