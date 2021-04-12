- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
IPL 2021: Is it Royal Challengers Bangalore, Is it Punjab Kings? Fans Left Confused After PBKS Sport New Jersey
It a special season for Punjab Kings, as after a horrendous last year, they have changed the name of the team from Kings XI Punjab and also given a twist to their jersey. The KL Rahul-led team now don a jersey that has red as the primary colour with golden stripes forming the edges of the design, while the crest of a lion below the primary sponsor logos. Apart from that, Punjab Kings batsman will also be seen wearing golden helmets.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 12, 2021, 9:26 PM IST
But during their first outing in IPL 2021 against Rajasthan Royals, fans were left confused. The new PBKS jersey resembled the one from RCB’s yesteryear’s kit. Here is what Twitter had to say:
I think Gayle wanted old RCB’s feel to bring in the Gayle Storm, so @PunjabKingsIPL made their jersey similar to RCB’s old jersey😂😂@RCBTweets @IPL #PunjabKings #RRvPBKS #IPLT20
— Sanmay Angaitkar (@Sanmay1331) April 12, 2021
As if Mayank-Rahul-kumble…. weren’t enough, now It’s the jersey too. Punjab Kings are more Karnataka flavoured than RCB. #IPL #PunjabKings #RCB
— Suraj Patil (@Suraj_2601) April 12, 2021
#PunjabKings is playing under the same type of jersey in which @RCBTweets used in season 2. #IPL2021
— Malarvalavan Sundaram (@vasanth_tweets) April 12, 2021
Punjab Kings are out there in the middle with retro RCB jersey. 👌#RRvsPBKS
— ShahidK’s Crazy Boy© (@SagarJadav) April 12, 2021
Oh okay no worries #RCB pic.twitter.com/L6GqHdyDBA
— Soham🇮🇳 (@soham_156) April 11, 2021
Punjab Kings jersey #IPL2021 #RRvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/diJHxbTjYo
— The Wag Post (@ManThirteenth) April 12, 2021
Meanwhile, KL Rahul is the most prolific scorer in the last few editions of the IPL. He has amassed more than 500 runs for Punjab Kings in each of the previous three seasons and has the highest aggregate of 1922 for any batsman between 2018 and 2020 in the competition. As Punjab Kings kicks off their campaign against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai later today, we look at some of the numbers piled up by the stylish batsman in the IPL in the last few seasons and also some records and milestones he can surpass this season.
Rahul was the third-highest scorer with 659 runs at an average of 54.91 and strike rate of 158.41 including 6 fifties in 2018 – he was at his brutal and destructive best that season. Since then he has switched between the role of an anchor and an aggressor opening the innings for Punjab Kings. He had the second-highest aggregate in 2019 with 593 runs at 53.9 at a strike rate of 135.28 – his exploits included a hundred and six fifties.
