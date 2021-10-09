IPL 2021: Ishan Kishan Scores Fastest 50 This Season, Third Fastest in Indian Premier League History

With Mumbai Indians requiring at least a 171-run victory margin to reach the playoffs in their last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, MI needed to accelerate right from the start. Ishan Kishan who came out as an opener after struggling at 4 for the most part of the league, scored a quick-fire 84 from just 32 balls before edging one from the speed sensation Umran Malik. While the 235-runs total did not help MI to reach the playoffs, who won the match by 42 runs, Ishan Kishan did achieve the record for the third-fastest 50 in IPL history, the fastest this season.

The southpaw batter now holds the position jointly with Suresh Raina with both getting their half-centuries in 16 balls. The record for the fastest 50 in IPL belongs to KL Rahul who smashed it in mere 14 balls against Delhi Capitals in the 2018 edition.

The second position in the list is jointly held by Yusuf Pathan in 2014 and Sunil Narine in 2017. Both all-rounders reached the benchmark in 15 deliveries, playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Joining this elite list, Ishan Kishan has given great news for the Indian T20 side. The batsman who had a poor run this season before the last two innings has been picked in the International side for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup from October 17 in UAE and Oman.

With Shikhar Dhawan left out of the squad, the wicketkeeper-batter can be a good alternative for the opening position if the Rohit-Rahul duo does not work or if the Indian team looks to play with a right-left combination at the top.

Another good news for the Indian team is Surya Kumar Yadav turning it around in the last game with 40-balls 82. The middle-order batter did not have a good season this time but his return to form will boost India’s confidence, who will start their campaign on October 24 against Pakistan.

