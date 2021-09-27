IPL 2021: It Sparks the Younger Players, Dale Steyn Believes RCB Would Like to See a More Aggressive Virat Kohli

Former South Africa and Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer, Dale Steyn has said that the Royal Challengers Bangalore dressing room would like to see a bit more aggressive version of their captain Virat Kohli.

“I think the guys prefer to see him be more aggressive, it seems to get him to play a bit more fluently. It kind of sparks the younger players too, a lot of the younger guys have massive respect for Virat, and they admire him so much that they kind of follow in his direction," Steyn told Star Sports on SELECT DUGOUT.

He’s kind of built that thought around RCB now. It’s the kind of culture that they have got in that dressing room," Steyn added.

Virat Kohli was often critised over the years for his aggressive style of cricket and behaviour on the field which slowly trickled down to all the youngsters that have got the chance to play under him in both the Indian team and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The 38-year old highlighted Indian pacers’ performance in the India vs England Test series where they went toe to toe with their English counterparts. “When he’s fighting fire with fire and nobody’s doing it for India, you can hear all the quicks, when they were playing against England recently, how they were talking about following their captain and they wanting to play fighting fire with fire," Steyn added.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, who were one of the high-flyers of the IPL 2021 season India leg are off to a slow start in since the resumption of the league in the UAE. It took them three matches to register their first win as they defeated Mumbai Indians by 54 runs on Sunday.

An all-round show by Glenn Maxwell and a brilliant hat-trick by Harshal Patel helped Royal Challengers Bangalore register an emphatic win over Mumbai Indians. Maxwell finished his spell with impressive figures of 2/23 after hitting an entertaining 56 off 27 at Dubai International Stadium. He was equally supported by seamer Patel who bagged four wickets in total. Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal also shone as the spinner scalped three wickets.

With the huge 54-run win, RCB has now reached the third position on the IPL points tally with 12 points in 10 matches. Whereas, Mumbai dropped to seventh with 8 points.

