IPL 2021: 'It Was a Captain's Knock,' Graeme Swann On KL Rahul's Performance Against RCB
The former England bowler said he found himself rooting for the 29-year-old skipper, despite not being a fan of the PBKS franchise
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 1, 2021, 11:44 AM IST
Coming in just short of a hundred, KL Rahul played a stunning game against Royal Challengers Bangalore with a 91 off 57. The skipper has had a consistent season, and his efforts helped the Punjab Kings side put up a 179/5 against the Virat Kohli-led side.
Former England bowler opined that the 29-year-old batsman could have made a hundred, had it not been for the four wickets snatched during the side’s ‘nightmare’ middle overs.
“It was a captain’s knock. Because he had to weather the storm when those four wickets fell between overs 11 and 15. That was a nightmare for PBKS because they had started so well,” Swann said to Star Sports.
“When those wickets fell, he had to consolidate in the middle and that cost him his century in the end,” he added.
Despite not being a fan of PBKS, Swann also felt he had to commend KL Rahul for his captaincy as he held his nerve throughout the game.
“He picked up the pace in the end. He is one of the guys who you root for. I am not a PBKS fan, I was rooting for him to get that century in the end. But he didn’t get there. But he was brilliant,” Swann praised.
The PBKS skipper has been a deadly threat to RCB before, hammering a total of 132 and 61 runs during his previous encounters with the side in UAE last year, for IPL 2020.
Currently, Punjab Kings hold a place at number five on the table. The franchise will next lock horns with Delhi Capitals on Sunday, May 2
