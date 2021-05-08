IPL 2021: It Was Quite OK For Us-SRH Player Reacts to David Warner Captaincy Snub

David Warner was the biggest and the first casualty as SRH continued to struggle at IPL 2021. In a ruthless environment where results are everything, Warner was asked to step aside and no heed was paid to the fact that he is one among the best at the franchise. He even led them to IPL title in 2016. None the less, a voice from inside the camp has now reacted to this whole affair.

Shreevats Goswami has recalled how he reacted when he was told that Kane Williamson, not David Warner, will captain the side. “Obviously, if you ask David or Kane or the management, there has to be a different angle to it. We as domestic players – especially me who hasn’t played a lot of games and hasn’t gotten involved too much in these decisions – it was quite ok for us,” he told Cricket.com. He, however, added that there can be a bit of ‘remorse’ among some players.

“Look, it didn’t really affect the players. I mean, it was a tough call on the management’s part but it wasn’t dropped on players. We were quite ok with the whole situation. Yes, there will be a bit of remorse in certain players with that decision but I think we were in good spirits and looking to contribute towards the team’s success in the remaining games.”

Warner was sacked abruptly midway after SRH managed to win just one match in the whole IPL 2021 season. This included some horrible losses against the likes of Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. In both these matches, SRH lost the game from a position where they had the game under their grasp. Team CEO Kavya Maran was visibly distressed at some of her players.

