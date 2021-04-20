IPL 2021: 'It Was Shocking to See' - Sanju Samson Explains What Went Wrong for RR vs CSK

After being spun out by Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson said he was shocked to see so much turn from a wicket that has traditionally helped pacers. CSK posted 188 for 9 before winning by 45 runs, with Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali bagging five wickets between them. Samson said 189 was a chaseable target but rued the fall of wickets in the middle overs.

“I thought it was a good score to chase down but we lost too many wickets in the middle overs,” he said at the post-match presentation.

“Our bowlers bowled really well, they batted too deep. Dwayne Bravo came down the order and connected a few bad balls… 10-15 runs extra we gave down the line.

“We never expected that (much spin), the dew didn’t come and the ball was still turning, so it was a bit shocking to see.”

Samson managed only 1 off 5, his second failure after starting the tournament with a century.

“It’s very important to maintain a good composure, this format demands us to score at a higher risk rate; hence, it’s very normal to get out often. I keep working on the basics and giving myself some time at the centre.”

Meanwhile, Moeen Ali, who made 26 off 20 before bagging 3 for 7, said he wasn’t eyeing a No. 3 spot in the England T20 line up.

“The No. 3 (for England, Dawid Malan) is the No. 1 in the world (in ICC rankings). My job here is to try and score as many runs for the team and get a good start. That’s the way I play when I bat up the order. When I went up the order, it wasn’t any easy wicket and I’m pleased with both the departments.

“I thought as a team we played really well and everyone contributed. Once the left-handers came in I knew I had a good chance of bowling whenever the captain needs me. I feel it’s a good wicket for the spinners and if you land the ball in the right areas you’ve always got a chance.”

