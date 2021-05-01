IPL 2021: 'It Was Special to Get Virat Kohli as First IPL Wicket' - Harpreet Brar

The star of Punjab Kings’ 34-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore was Harpreet Brar for his crucial 25* with the bat and spell of 4-1-19-3 with the ball. Harpreet got key wickets of Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers as his first three wickets in IPL. Brar, the left-arm spinner from Moga district, said he will always remember that he got Kohli as his first IPL wicket.

“They’ll be happy at home I’m sure, it’s their best wishes that have got me here,” he said of his family in the post-match presentation. “I didn’t feel anything about being hit for six because a bowler always has a chance to come back. So I knew I could come back.

“My first IPL wicket is Virat paaji and that was special. I came into flow after that, your body opens up, you get confident, and things fall into place. When I went into bat there was time to wait and see for an over or two. Rahul bhai was there at the other end to talk to me about the conditions and such.”

When asked where they hid Brar all this while, Rahul said in jest that they were getting him prepared.

“We were preparing him, I can say that now after a game like this,” he said. “We needed a fingerspinner who could hit the hard lengths, keep low and get some spin. And we’re happy it worked out.

“I’m young myself, but I’ve been trying to speak to the boys, whatever little experience I have of international and IPL, pass it onto them. They have enormous talent but as captains it’s important we prepare them for the pressure in the situations.”

Rahul said there was nothing particular about his good record against RCB.

“There’s nothing in particular (good record against RCB). We’ve always played them, at least the last 4 innings, in must-win games. So I try and do well, lead from the front and set up a target and it’s worked out.”

Rahul also lauded Chris Gayle, who smashed 46 off 24 from No. 3.

“There’ll always be talks outside the team whether Gayle should be playing at this age, but I know as a captain what it feels like to have a man like him. He keeps getting more and more dominant. The last season onwards he’s batted at 3 – he has never done that earlier but that’s the kind of man he is, does anything for the team. It’s nice to have that kind of experience in the middle.”

