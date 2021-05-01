- Match 26 - 30 Apr, FriMatch Ended179/5(20.0) RR 8.95
PUN
BLR145/8(20.0) RR 8.95
Punjab Kings beat Bangalore by 34 runs
- Match 25 - 29 Apr, ThuMatch Ended154/6(20.0) RR 7.7
KOL
DEL156/3(20.0) RR 7.7
Delhi beat Kolkata by 7 wickets
- Match 27 - 1 May, SatUp Next
MI
CSK
19:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 28 - 2 May, SunUp Next
RR
SRH
15:30 IST - Delhi
IPL 2021: 'It Was Special to Get Virat Kohli as First IPL Wicket' - Harpreet Brar
The star of Punjab Kings' 34-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore was Harpreet Brar for his crucial 25* with the bat and spell of 4-1-19-3 with the ball.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 1, 2021, 12:10 AM IST
The star of Punjab Kings’ 34-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore was Harpreet Brar for his crucial 25* with the bat and spell of 4-1-19-3 with the ball. Harpreet got key wickets of Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers as his first three wickets in IPL. Brar, the left-arm spinner from Moga district, said he will always remember that he got Kohli as his first IPL wicket.
IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally
“They’ll be happy at home I’m sure, it’s their best wishes that have got me here,” he said of his family in the post-match presentation. “I didn’t feel anything about being hit for six because a bowler always has a chance to come back. So I knew I could come back.
IPL 2021: Nicholas Pooran Gets Another Duck; Twitterati Unimpressed
“My first IPL wicket is Virat paaji and that was special. I came into flow after that, your body opens up, you get confident, and things fall into place. When I went into bat there was time to wait and see for an over or two. Rahul bhai was there at the other end to talk to me about the conditions and such.”
When asked where they hid Brar all this while, Rahul said in jest that they were getting him prepared.
“We were preparing him, I can say that now after a game like this,” he said. “We needed a fingerspinner who could hit the hard lengths, keep low and get some spin. And we’re happy it worked out.
“I’m young myself, but I’ve been trying to speak to the boys, whatever little experience I have of international and IPL, pass it onto them. They have enormous talent but as captains it’s important we prepare them for the pressure in the situations.”
Rahul said there was nothing particular about his good record against RCB.
“There’s nothing in particular (good record against RCB). We’ve always played them, at least the last 4 innings, in must-win games. So I try and do well, lead from the front and set up a target and it’s worked out.”
Rahul also lauded Chris Gayle, who smashed 46 off 24 from No. 3.
“There’ll always be talks outside the team whether Gayle should be playing at this age, but I know as a captain what it feels like to have a man like him. He keeps getting more and more dominant. The last season onwards he’s batted at 3 – he has never done that earlier but that’s the kind of man he is, does anything for the team. It’s nice to have that kind of experience in the middle.”
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
PUN vs BLR, IPL, 2021, Match 2630 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadPunjab Kings beat Bangalore by 34 runs
-
KOL vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2529 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Kolkata by 7 wickets
-
RAJ vs MUM, IPL, 2021, Match 2429 Apr, 2021 DelhiMumbai beat Rajasthan by 7 wickets
-
HYD vs CHE, IPL, 2021, Match 2328 Apr, 2021 DelhiChennai beat Hyderabad by 7 wickets
-
BLR vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2227 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadBangalore beat Delhi by 1 run
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
MI vs CSK, IPL, 202101 May Saturday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
RR vs SRH, IPL, 202102 May Sunday 15:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
PBKS vs DC, IPL, 202102 May Sunday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
KKR vs RCB, IPL, 202103 May Monday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
SRH vs MI, IPL, 202104 May Tuesday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Complete Schedule