IPL 2021: It Was Tough When We Didn't Qualify Last Time-MS Dhoni After Sealing Final Spot for CSK

It was nostalgic for die hard Dhoni fans. MSD guiding CSK to yet another IPL Final, with a classy boundary. It was tough for his team when he walked into bat, it seemed that CSK are committing hara-kiri, with Ruturaj Gaikwad (well set) giving a simple catch to Axar Patel which was brilliantly caught at the deep. Last thing CSK needed was another flop show from Dhoni who’s batting may well give you an idea that the legend us well past his prime. But today he just feasted on a blunder of a decision by Rishabh Pant. Tossing the ball to Tom Curran who is known for bowling slower balls, slower balls MSD’s forte. Dhoni by then had hit a six and had his eye in, in came the assault. CSK were comfortable into yet another IPL Final with two balls to spare. When asked about the innings, Dhoni recalled the painful 2020.

“It was tough when we didn’t qualify last time. Emotions were high. Credit goes to the support staff and everyone in the team.” He also lauded Ruturaj Gaikwad for his stupendous run so far in the tournament, adding how the team has rotated number three in the tournament.

“They were using the bigger boundary very well. I haven’t done a lot in the tournament. We are one side that hasn’t done promotions a lot. If a Shardul or a Deepak, they can look to get a boundary from the first ball. He is somebody who likes to bat up the order. Mo has done very well for us at 3. So we have left it open. Whoever gets out, one of you will bat at 3. We have just left it to god how we decide that (smiles).”

