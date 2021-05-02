IPL 2021: 'Big Decision', Says Naseer Hussain as SRH Remove David as Warner Captain, Drop from Playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad who are reeling right at the bottom of the table with one victory after six games took a number of bold steps in the past two days. On the eve of their match against Rajasthan Royals, they announced that Australian opening batsman David Warner will be vacating the post of captain with New Zealand captain Kane Williamson taking over the reins. A day later, the Hyderabad-based franchise took a bolder step by dropping the southpaw from the playing XI.

IPL 2021 | IPL POINTS TABLE | IPL SCHEDULE

Former England captain Naseer Hussain has called this move by Sunrisers Hyderabad a ‘big decision’ and hoped that it works in favour of the former champions.

“Hopefully, it impacts them in a positive way. That’s why they have made this choice. It’s almost like a team that needs a reboot sitting at the bottom of the table. It is a big decision because he is Mr. Sunrisers. He has been a huge reason why SRH have had so much success over the years. He’s led them to glory and he’s played well at the top of the order,” Hussain said during the pre-match show on Star Sports.

Along with Sunrisers Hyderabad, Davi Warner himself has struggled this season. The 34-year-old has 193 runs from six innings at a strike rate of 110. He scored his highest run of this season in SRH’s last outing when he scored a 55-ball 57. After the game, he blamed his slow knock for the loss and said he’ll take full responsibility.

ALSO READ | Kane Williamson on SRH Captaincy Change: ‘Very Sudden, Need to Make Adjustments’

“He is out of form this season. He may be the second-highest run-getter but batting at the top with a strike rate of 110, he himself admitted in that last game that he cost them the game. But make no mistake, this is a massive move to change from one overseas captain to another doesn’t really change a lot,” Hussain added.

Ahead of the start of the match against Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad Director of cricket Tom Moody confirmed that Warner will not be playing in the XI against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday and he was ‘shocked and disappointed’ to lose his captaincy.

“We had to make the hard call – someone had to miss out and unfortunately for Davey it’s him. He has been pretty good. He’s shocked and disappointed. You’d be disappointed if he wasn’t feeling that way,” Moody told Star Sports.

ALSO READ | IPL 2021: Picking Kane Williamson Over David Warner As Captain Is A ‘No-Brainer’ – Ajay Jadeja

However, Sunrisers Hyderabad and David Warner fans have not taken this decision lightly and they have openly criticised SRH management on social media.

When Manish Pandey was dropped after four games, David Warner came out in the open and said it was not his decision, passing the responsibility to the franchise’s selectors. He had also called the decision ‘harsh’.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here