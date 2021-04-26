IPL 2021: Jadeja, Watson & Yuvraj Feature In The Five Top All-Round Performances In The IPL

Ravindra Jadeja produced one of the finest all-round performances in IPL history in CSK’s thumping 69-run win over RCB in Mumbai on Sunday. He hammered 37 runs in one single over by Harshal Patel to completely change the course of the match in his team’s favour. He later returned with the ball to pick three big wickets in the middle overs ending any hopes of an RCB win. We look at 5 of the very best all-round performances in the IPL over the years.

1. Ravindra Jadeja (Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2021): 62 Not Out in 28 Balls & 3-13

Ravindra Jadeja came out to bat at 111 for 3 in the 14th over and blasted an unbeaten 62 off 28 deliveries. He got off to a slow start and scored just 26 off 21 deliveries keeping the annihilation for the last over of the innings. Jadeja then blasted 37 off the last over bowled by Harshal Patel – who had till then been the best fast bowler of the tournament. Prior to the start of the 20th over, Patel had figures of 3-14 in 3 overs in the match. Jadeja took him for 5 sixes and a four in the over to somewhat spoil those figures!

It was now time for Jadeja the bowler. Devdutt Padikkal had given RCB a flying start in the chase and despite losing a couple of wickets they had raced to 65 after the powerplay. With the likes of Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers still available, the chase was very much on in this historic rivalry. Till Sir Jadeja was handed the ball by MS Dhoni. The slow left-arm orthodox spinner broke the backbone of the RCB top and middle order getting rid of Washington Sundar, Maxwell and AB in three successive overs. From a 50-50 situation, which it was after the powerplay, it became 90-10 in favour of RCB by the end of the 11th over, post which Jadeja’s figures read as 3-9 in 3 overs. In between Jadeja had also run-out Dan Christian to complete what was one of the greatest all-round performances in IPL history.

2. Shane Watson (Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Daredevils in 2008): 52 in 29 Balls & 3-10

It was the big semi-final of the inaugural IPL in Mumbai. Australia’s star all-rounder, Shane Watson came out to bat at 65 for 2 and hammered 52 off just 29 deliveries – his knock included 4 fours and 3 sixes. By the time he was dismissed in the 16th over he had put the Royals in a position of dominance at 155 for 5. Watson then ran through the top-order of the Delhi Daredevils getting rid of Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir and Shikhar Dhawan within the powerplay. The chase was as good as over and the Daredevils were routed for 87. RR recorded a massive win by 105 runs. Watson returned with figures of 3-10 in 3 overs.

3. Yuvraj Singh (Pune Warriors vs Delhi Daredevils in 2011): 66 Not Out in 32 Balls & 4-29

Yuvraj Singh was on top of the world after having taken India to a historic win in the 2011 World Cup at home where he was adjudged the Player of the Series. Representing Pune Warriors in the IPL just a few days after the triumph, he smashed a magnificent 66 off just 32 deliveries – including 4 fours and 5 sixes – against the Daredevils in Mumbai. He took a liking to Ashok Dinda hammering him for 3 sixes and a four in the final over of the Warriors’ innings. Yuvraj then returned with four top-middle order wickets including the big ones of Venugopal Rao and Aaron Finch but his efforts were still in vain as the Daredevils scraped through by three wickets.

4. Jean-Paul Duminy (Delhi Daredevils vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2015): 54 in 41 Balls & 4-17

Jean-Paul Duminy, captaining the Delhi Daredevils in the 2015 season, came out to bat after the early dismissal of Mayank Agarwal and played the role of the playmaker with 54 off 41 deliveries. He scored a run-a-ball 33 before pressing the accelerator towards the death. The Sunrisers Hyderabad had gotten off to a fine start courtesy their opening pair of David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan and the target of 168 did not seem much at that stage. The Daredevils needed some magic and it came in the form of Duminy the bowler.

With his gentle off-spin, the South African dismissed both Dhawan and Warner in the same over – the 7th of the innings to change the match on its head.

He then produced his second double-wicket over of the match getting rid of the England pair of Ravi Bopara and Eoin Morgan in the 17th over to effectively seal the match for his team. The captain had truly led from the front.

5. James Faulkner (Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab in 2015): 46 in 33 Balls & 3-26

Rajasthan Royals were playing against Kings XI Punjab in the 2015 edition of the IPL in Pune. James Faulkner walked out to bat with his team in trouble at 75 for 5 in the 11th over. He put together a fifty-run stand with Deepak Hooda and kept the innings together, finally being dismissed for a match-defining 46 off 33 deliveries. He then got the big wicket of Glenn Maxwell in the powerplay before returning in the 19th to see the back of George Bailey and Mitchell Johnson. Faulkner ended with figures of 3-26 in 4 overs as Royals beat Kings XI by 26 runs.

