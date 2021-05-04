IPL 2021: Jason Behrendorff Donates to UNICEF Project; An Aid Against Covid-19 Crisis in India

Australian fast bowler Jason Behrendorff, who is also the part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday announced that he will be donating to UNICEF Project to aid the fight against the Covid-19 crisis in India.

He had completed his mandatory quarantine but was yet to play a game for CSK so far this season. He wasn’t bought off at the IPL mini-auction earlier this year. However, after Josh Hazlewood pulled out of IPL 2021 due to bubble fatigue, CSK dipped into the pool of unsold players and brought in the left-arm seamer as his replacement.

Since IPL is suspended for an indefinite time owing to a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases among the players and support staff.

He was quoted saying “Like most cricketers, India has always been a special place to me, it’s a beautiful country, the people are always welcoming, and playing cricket in India is like no other experience in the world. It is never lost on me how privileged I am to be able to play cricket for a living and travel to such countries as India, no more so than in the past 16 months.”

“It’s really horrific and distressing seeing what is happening at the moment here and knowing there isn’t much I can do. My thoughts are never far from those here in India who are being affected by the virus. I can’t even imagine what you are going through”

“I wanted to do something to help and am making a donation to the UNICEF project for the India covid-19 crisis. I encourage anyone who has also experienced the generous hospitality of India to do the same. I know it is only small. it could never match the love and friendship India has shown me and my family over the years but I hope it can make even the slightest difference,” he added.

Behrendorff has featured in 11 ODIs and seven T20Is in his career so far. This would have been Behrendorff’s second IPL team. He played for Mumbai Indians in 2019, picking up five wickets in as many matches. He has taken 90 wickets in the 79 matches he has played in his T20 career, with a best of 4 for 21 and an economy rate of 7.20.

