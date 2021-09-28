IPL 2021: Jason Roy 'Extremely Happy' After Hitting Match-Winning Fifty on SRH Debut

Sunrisers Hyderabad ended their run of five straight defeats in IPL 2021 on Monday night and have Jason Roy to thank for it with the opener hitting a quickfire fifty to set the base for a comfortable chase against Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Roy made his SRH debut replacing out-of-form David Warner, and made an instant impact with a 42-ball 60.

Roy struck eight fours and a six during his innings and took the player-of-the-match award as well. At the post-match presentation, the Englishman spoke of how he has been patient while waiting for his chance all through the season.

“Makes me extremely happy," Roy said when asked of how he was feeling about his maiden innings for SRH. “Really grateful for the opportunity from Sunrisers. Have been training, and waiting hard. Grateful for this award too - we had some great performances today. Happy to get over the line."

The win was SRH’s second of the season in 10 matches and it has kept their faint hopes of finishing among the top-four alive. Together with Wriddhiman Saha, Roy led a rock-solid start with the opening pair adding 57 runs in five overs.

Saha was out on 18 off 11 having struck two fours and a six during his brief stay.

“Saha was instrumental in that partnership. Allowed me to relax early on," Roy said of his batting partner.

Sunrisers are still languishing at the bottom of the pile and they can get a maximum of 12 points, and hope other results also go in their favour to make it to the playoffs. “We’ve got to keep our feet very grounded. We’ve had a tough tournament, but to come out today to chase a decent total was hugely impressive. We need to do the basics all over again," Roy said.

SRH next face Chennai Super Kings on Thursday in Sharjah.

