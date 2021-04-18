IPL 2021: Jasprit Bumrah is Mumbai Indians' 'Brahmastra'-Virender Sehwag

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag has termed Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumah as the ‘Brahmastra’ and lavished praise on the 27-year-old for dishing out a first class performance as he helped choke Sunrisers Hyderabad in an interesting match. Bumrah returned with figures of 1/14 in his four overs and only conceded just three runs in the 17th over of the innings which turned the game in Mumbai’s favour.

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally

“He (Bumrah) is Mumbai Indians’ “Brahmastra”; as long as they have the “Brahmastra”, they are “Ajay” (unbeatable)”, said Sehwag to Cricbuzz.

“When Jonny Bairstow hit plenty from Krunal Pandya’s two overs, that is why [Kieron] Pollard was brought on. They thought the way Vijay Shankar bowled, even Pollard could be useful the same way. That’s when I thought that we might get to see Hardik Pandya bowl as well. He is good at bowling the slower balls. His pace has decreased due to back problems and doesn’t bowl as fast as he used to but he’s good at changing the pace of the ball. This is why we say Mumbai Indians are the best team of this tournament; that is because they can defend low totals and also chase down high targets. In the bowling department, they have Boult, Bumrah, Rahul Chahar and all three did their job very efficiently,” explained Sehwag.

Earlier Dawid Warner, SRH captain too was disappointed with the way team handled the tense chase against Mumbai Indians.

“I don’t know how to take that. Obviously disappointing. Two of us were set but it proves that if you don’t bat deep, you can’t win. If you get a partnership and if there is one person at the end, you can chase it down,” said a disappointed Warner after the match.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here