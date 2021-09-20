IPL 2021: Jasprit Bumrah Joins Elite List With 100 Caps For Mumbai Indians

The second leg of IPL got underway in UAE from Sunday as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) locked horns at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Though the result didn’t go in the favour of the two-time defending champions, the day was a special one for MI pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

On Sunday, Bumrah joined an elite list of players to have donned the MI jersey 100 times.

He thus became only the sixth player to reach the feat. To commemorate the occasion, he was presented with a special jersey by MI’s Director of Cricket Operations Zaheer Khan. The jersey had the number 100 written on its back.

Back in 2013, the paceman made his IPL debut and ever since, he has been a vital clog in MI’s bowling attack. The paceman had scalped 115 wickets in 99 matches for MI ahead of the clash against CSK. MI took to social media to hail Bumrah and shared a photo of him holding the jersey given by Zaheer.

In the opening match of the UAE leg, CSK defeated the Mumbai Indians by 20 runs. After winning the toss, MS Dhoni-led side decided to bat first. For the loss of six wickets, Chennai posted 156 in their 20 overs.

Chasing the target, MI batsmen could only score 136 runs.

The IPL was suspended earlier this year in May due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the various bio-secure bubbles of the participating teams.

