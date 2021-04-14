IPL 2021: Jasprit Bumrah Reacts as Mumbai Indians Defeat Kolkata Knight Riders

Mumbai Indians (MI) once again proved why they are the most successful side in the tournament, evenafter they lost the Indian Premier League (IPL) season opener against Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Chennai. At the same venue, the five-time champions came roaring back to register their first win of the season against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 10 runs on Tuesday.

Jasprit Bumrah loved the fact that the game went down to the wire and the star pacer shared his reaction on Twitter after the match. Bumrah posted a couple of images of himself with Kiwi bowler Trent Boult. While one half of the image showed the famed pacers taking a selfie, the other shows Bumrah delivering a ball. “Gotta love the games” that come alive at “death” overs, the 27-year-old, captioned the post along with the photo.

Gotta love games that come alive at the death! 💯 pic.twitter.com/fk3dIQQEE5 — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) April 13, 2021

Bumrah’s post garnered close to 59,000 likes, over 3,000 Retweets, and hundreds of user comments on the microblogging site.

Considered as MI’s lethal pace duo — Bumrah and Boult were brilliant in last year’s IPL. Both were on a sswing and shared close to 50 wickets amongst themselves. Bumrah scalped 27 wickets from 15 games, while Boult picked 25 from the same number of games.

Earlier in the match, MI after being sent in to bat, were well on course for a big total. But KKR’s Andre Russell’s 5/15 and Pat Cummins 2/24 put a halt to MI’s scoring spree and restricted them to a modest total of 152. In reply, chasing a target of 153 runs, KKR produced a 72-run opening stand in less than nine overs. They maintained their course and were 122/4 in the 15th over, but MI’s Rahul Chahar’s four-wicket haul halted KKR’s chase. Despite Nitish Rana’s superb half-century, Eoin Morgan led-side finished at 142/7 from their allotted 20 overs.

The win was MI’s 12th in the last 13 matches against KKR.

