- Match 27 - 1 May, SatMatch Ended218/4(20.0) RR 10.9
CHE
MUM219/6(20.0) RR 10.9
Mumbai beat Chennai by 4 wickets
- Match 26 - 30 Apr, FriMatch Ended179/5(20.0) RR 8.95
PUN
BLR145/8(20.0) RR 8.95
Punjab Kings beat Bangalore by 34 runs
- Match 28 - 2 May, SunUp Next
RR
SRH
15:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 29 - 2 May, SunUp Next
PBKS
DC
19:30 IST - Ahmedabad
IPL 2021: Jasprit Bumrah Returns his Most Expensive Spell in IPL Career
The last time Bumrah conceded over 50 was as a neophyte in 2015 when he leaked 55 against the Delhi franchise and 52 against Royal Challengers Bangalore.
- IANS
- Updated: May 2, 2021, 7:35 AM IST
Chennai Super Kings batsman Ambati Rayudu’s assault did not even spare Mumbai Indians trump-card Jasprit Bumrah as India’s strike bowler returned his most expensive figures (1/56 in four overs) in his Indian Premier League (IPL) career.
This was also the first time in six years that the right-arm pace bowler, known for his razor sharp yorkers, conceded over 50 runs in his four-over spell.
IPL 2021 | IPL SCHEDULE | POINTS TABLE
The last time Bumrah conceded over 50 was way back in 2015 when he leaked 55 against the Delhi franchise and 52 against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Those were his early days in IPL, his third season.
The 27-year-old Bumrah was brought in powerplay, in the fifth over, as Chennai Super Kings got off to a flying start.
He conceded eight runs, including a six to Moeen Ali.
He was then brought in for the 11th over. But Faf du Plessis took him apart, taking 17 runs through two sixes, a four and a single. As a consolation though, Bumrah got the wicket of Ali.
IPL 2021: I Have Never Seen a Chase Like This Before, Says Rohit Sharma
More carnage was in store as Rayudu and Jadeja took 21 runs off his third over, innings’ 17th. Rayudu hit him for a six and a four towards the end of the over.
Despite the rough spot, the match saw Mumbai Indians taking it home by four wickets when they chased CSK’s total of 218/4 in the second innings. Efforts from Kieron Pollard’s 87 off 34, Quinton de Kock’s 38 off 28 and skipper Rohit Sharma’s 35 off 34 allowed the team to cruise their way to a victory during their innings.
Bumrah conceded 10 runs in his last over.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
CHE vs MUM, IPL, 2021, Match 2701 May, 2021 DelhiMumbai beat Chennai by 4 wickets
-
PUN vs BLR, IPL, 2021, Match 2630 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadPunjab Kings beat Bangalore by 34 runs
-
KOL vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2529 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Kolkata by 7 wickets
-
RAJ vs MUM, IPL, 2021, Match 2429 Apr, 2021 DelhiMumbai beat Rajasthan by 7 wickets
-
HYD vs CHE, IPL, 2021, Match 2328 Apr, 2021 DelhiChennai beat Hyderabad by 7 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
RR vs SRH, IPL, 202102 May Sunday 15:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
PBKS vs DC, IPL, 202102 May Sunday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
KKR vs RCB, IPL, 202103 May Monday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
SRH vs MI, IPL, 202104 May Tuesday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
RR vs CSK, IPL, 202105 May Wednesday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Complete Schedule