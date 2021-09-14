IPL 2021: Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjana Ganesan Quarantine Ahead Of UAE Leg

Indian paceman Jasprit Bumrah and his wife Sanjana Ganesan have landed in UAE ahead of the second leg of the IPL 2021. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already stated all the players travelling from the UK have to undergo six days quarantine before joining the existing team bubble.

Jasprit and Sanjana have been enjoying their stay in Dubai. The sports presenter shared a few pictures from their hotel room on her Instagram Stories.

She will take on the duties of hosting the IPL 2021 with broadcasters during the tournament. The couple was welcomed by the Mumbai Indians of which Jasprit is a vital part of.

A video titled “Family" was shared on their official Instagram handle.

Jasprit and Sanjana married earlier this year in March.

Recently, during an interview with cricketer-commentator Dinesh Karthik, the pacer spilled the beans about how he and Sanjana met.

He revealed, “I spoke to her for the first time during the 2019 World Cup when she was here covering the event. We became friends and started talking a lot.”

Before landing in UAE, Jasprit was in England with Team India for the five-match Test series. The series came to an abrupt end with India leading 2-1.

The last Test match in Manchester was cancelled owing to the COVID-19 scare in the Indian camp. Head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun, fielding coach R Sridhar and later team physio also tested positive for the virus in the lead up to the final Test.

As for the 14th season of the IPL, it will resume on Sunday with defending champions MI led by Rohit Sharma taking on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) led by MS Dhoni.

