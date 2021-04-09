IPL 2021: Jasprit Bumrah's Wife Sanjana Ganesan Gets Back to Work, Quickly

Newly-married Sanjana Ganesan has no time to take a breather as she returns to her role of sports presenter. She now has a busy work schedule with IPL 2021 just around the corner. She is part of a 18-member panel of presenters released by the broadcaster Star.

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally

Ganesan recently uploaded a throwback photo with a caption that asked people to smile, be grateful and see the good in people and netizens started commenting soon that they are waiting for the photographer to say a few words. Bumrah didn’t disappoint as he was quick to comment, “The person clicking the picture is really good.” To which, Ganesan replied, “That’s why I married him.” Ganesan also tagged Bumrah and shared a heart emoji with the same.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjana Ganesan (@sanjanaganesan)

Ganesan recently uploaded a throwback photo with a caption that asked people to smile, be grateful and see the good in people and netizens started commenting soon that they are waiting for the photographer to say a few words. Bumrah didn’t disappoint as he was quick to comment, “The person clicking the picture is really good.” To which, Ganesan replied, “That’s why I married him.” Ganesan also tagged Bumrah and shared a heart emoji with the same.

People loved their exchange and some users had really sweet things to say while most asked her if she’s returning to Kolkata Knight Riders or not this year during the Indian Premier League.Ganesan was a host for KKR and worked with the franchise last year where she was conducting interviews, doing videos and other stuff during the course of the tournament. However, this year, she hasn’t been seen on any of KKR’s posts or videos yet.

Bumrah, on the other hand, is getting ready for the IPL with the Mumbai Indians, who will start their campaign on April 9 against Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.The pacer missed India’s limited-overs series against England as well as the last Test as he tied the knot with Ganesan on March 15 in a low-key affair in Goa. Following that, Ganesan was seen returning to hosting duties for broadcasters but Bumrah was on leave still.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here