IPL 2021: Jhye Richardson Becomes Second-Most Expensive Bowler in IPL Auctions History

Jhye Richardson became the second most expensive bowler in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) when he was bought for a whopping sum of Rs 14 crore by Punjab Kings in the 2021 IPL Auctions in Chennai.

Jhye Richardson became the second most expensive bowler in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) when he was bought for a whopping sum of Rs 14 crore by Punjab Kings in the 2021 IPL Auctions in Chennai.

The young talented Australian fast bowler had a base price of Rs 1.5 crore and was expected to be a sought after option at the auctions after his magnificent showing in the 2020-21 Big Bash League.

Only one bowler has been sold at a higher price in the history of the IPL Auctions - Pat Cummins went for Rs 15.5 crore to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2020.

Richardson, playing for Perth Scorchers returned with 29 wickets in 17 matches at a bowling average of 16.31 and strike rate of 12.7 in the tournament. He was also very restrictive with an economy rate of just 7.69.

Richardson bowls at a quick pace and is very accurate - not surprisingly he has picked 78 wickets in 62 T20 matches at an average of 22.85 and strike rate of just 17.4. He also has an economy rate of under 8. He has represented Australia in two Tests, 13 ODIs and 9 T20I matches in his short international career so far. Richardson is also a useful lower-order batsman.

Richardon's best bowling figures in ODI cricket came against India at the SCG in 2019 when he returned with 4-26 in 10 overs which included the wicket of Virat Kohli.

