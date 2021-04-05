IPL 2021: Jimmy Neesham Rediscovers His Love for Indian Fast Food

New Zealand and Mumbai Indians all-rounder Jimmy Neesham is in India ahead of the Indian Premier League and on Sunday, he replied to some tweets on Twitter after rediscovering his love for Kathi Rolls, which got fans suggesting him to eat other stuff.

Neesham took to Twitter to share his love for Kathi Rolls and fans were quick to ask him questions, to which he gladly replied.

Love affair with kathi rolls = rediscovered 🤤 — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) April 4, 2021

A fan asked him to have ‘Butter Chicken’ but Neesham was quick to say that he has never heard of the dish, which North India swears by. It’s important to note that Neesham also played for the Kings XI Punjab in the IPL before.

Never heard of it https://t.co/auDHjdoW4x — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) April 4, 2021

The all-rounder, who arrived from New Zealand, is in quarantine in his hotel room and when a fan asked him if he is ready to face Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult in the nets, Neesham said that he’d rather have throwdowns than face Bumrah, Boult and Adam Milne.

Bumrah, Boult, Milne… Think I’ll go have some throw downs thanks 😂 https://t.co/MFuCNf5CoX — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) April 4, 2021

Quarantined for seven days on your own could be difficult and players are finding it hard to spend time, but when a fan asked what he’s doing to kill time, Neesham said that he is reading, working out, sorting his kit bag out and doing some chipping practice on his lawn.

Reading, workouts, getting kit sorted, chipping practice on my lawn 😂 https://t.co/aLIK60JBJz — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) April 4, 2021

The 30-year-old was bought by defending champions Mumbai Indians at his base price of INR 50 lakh and he will act as a potential back up for West Indies and MI veteran Kieron Pollard. Neesham has so far played nine matches in the IPL across two seasons in 2014 and 2020, scoring 61 runs and taking three wickets.

MI will be hoping that Neesham turns up well when called upon and helps them in their quest for defending the championship and being the first-ever team in the process to win three IPLs in a row.

The Rohit Sharma-led side will play their first game of the season on the opening day on April 9 against Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.