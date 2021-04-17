IPL 2021: Jonny Bairstow Involved In a Rare Dismissal, Hit Wicket to Krunal Pandya

There was a rare dismissal in Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2021 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, with Jonny Bairstow being hit wicket to Krunal Pandya at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai. Bairstow was going strong at 43 off 22 in chase of MI’s 151-run target, having got the opportunity to open for the first time this year in IPL.

Bairstow had smashed 4 sixes and 3 fours before he fell in the 8th over, stamping his backfoot on the stumps looking to hit Krunal through the on side.

SunRisers Hyderabad restricted Mumbai Indians’ (MI) strong batting line-up to 150 for five in 20 overs.

Opting to bat after winning the toss, MI began well with both Rohit Sharma (32 off 25 balls) and Quinton de Kock (40 off 39 balls) adding 55 for the first wicket in 6.3 overs.

However, all-rounder Vijay Shankar chipped in with two wickets to stall the MI batting which could never recover from there.

Shankar picked the wickets of Sharma and No. 3 Suryakumar Yadav (10 off 6 balls).

Off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman then took two wickets, removing de Kock and the dangerous Ishan Kishan, who was caught brilliantly by Jonny Bairstow, to leave MI struggling at 114/4 in the 17th over.

The middle overs proved to be difficult for MI as they struggled against the SRH bowling led by leg-spinner Rashid Khan (0/22 in four overs).

A few lusty blows from Kieron Pollard (35 off 22 balls), including taking 17 off the last over bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar helped MI to get to a competitive 150.

For SRH, Shankar (2/19), Mujeeb (2/29) and Khaleel Ahmed (1/24) were the successful bowlers.

(With IANS inputs)

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here