IPL 2021: Jos Buttler Has The Perfect Gift For Rajasthan Royals Teammate Anuj Rawat

Rajasthan Royals’ budding cricketer Anuj Rawat got a perfect parting gift from England’s wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler before the Englishman’s departure from India. Buttler returned home to the United Kingdom on Wednesday, a day after, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the postponement of IPL 2021 mid-way in the wake of the covid bio-bubble breach.

Before his return, Buttler presented Rawat with an autographed pair of wicket-keeping gloves. To make it more special, Buttler gave away the gloves he was using to keep the wickets in IPL 2021. Rawat also asked Buttler to sign his RR cap and the ace cricketer was more than happy to fulfill his wish.

Rawat hails from Uttarakhand. He also had the opportunity to lead India’s Under-19 squad in 2018. He was bought by Rajasthan at the IPL 2020 players auction for Rs 80 lakh. The inaugural champions retained Rawat’s services for IPL 2021.

The young wicket-keeper batsman made his debut in the richest cricket league of the world on May 2 against 2016 winner Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Rajasthan won the match by 55 runs, courtesy of a breathtaking knock from Buttler. However, Rawat did not get a chance to showcase his batting excellence or keep the wicket for RR.In that match, Buttler scored 124 runs off just 64 balls. Buttler’s knock was laced with eight sixes and 11 boundaries.

In IPL 2021, Buttler played seven games for RR and amassed 254 runs at an impressive strike rate of 153 and an average of 36.28.

Overall, Buttler has played 65 IPL matches and scored 1968 runs with the help of one hundred and 11 fifties.

