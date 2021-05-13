- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL167/3(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- Match 28 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
RAJ
HYD165/8(20.0) RR 11
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
- Match 43 - 13 May, ThuUp Next
SRH
RR
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 44 - 14 May, FriUp Next
RCB
DC
19:30 IST - Kolkata
IPL 2021: Jos Buttler Impressed with Rajasthan Royals Skipper Sanju Samson's Leadership Skills
Leading Rajasthan Royals in the now suspended IPL was a great learning experience for skipper Sanju Samson, according to star opener Jos Buttler, who feels the youngster grew into the role as the tournament progressed. Samson, who had finished as the side's highest run-getter in the 2020 season, had replaced Australian Steve Smith as skipper of Rajasthan Royals in January.
- PTI
- Updated: May 13, 2021, 6:25 PM IST
Leading Rajasthan Royals in the now suspended IPL was a great learning experience for skipper Sanju Samson, according to star opener Jos Buttler, who feels the youngster grew into the role as the tournament progressed. Samson, who had finished as the side’s highest run-getter in the 2020 season, had replaced Australian Steve Smith as skipper of Rajasthan Royals in January.
“It was a great learning experience for him. And I think, as the tournament was going along, at the halfway stage, he was really growing into the role, looking to put together some better, more consistent performances towards the end of the season as a side,” Buttler said in a virtual interactive session arranged by the Royals.
Under Samson, the former champions won three of their seven fixtures before the league was suspended mid-season due to multiple cases of COVID-19 in its bio-bubble last week. “I’ve really enjoyed playing under Sanju’s captaincy. I don’t think it changed him at all as a person. He’s quite a free-spirited, very relaxed kind of guy and he tried to get that across to the team and that’s how he wanted us to play as a side.”
“It is really important as a leader to be authentic, and I think Sanju is very much that,” Buttler added.
Royals’ director of cricket Kumar Sangakkara was effusive in his praise for all-rounder Riyan Parag, who he sees as a future Indian team prospect. “For, us Riyan Parag is a very, very special player. I think he’s got a huge amount to contribute to not just Royals, but also to Indian cricket in future very special talent that needs care, nurturing and development.”
The Sri Lankan legend said he was also impressed by the trio of pacers Chetan Sakaria, wicketkeeper-batsman Anuj Rawat and opener Yashasvi Jaiswal. “Chetan Sakaria was a revelation, his attitude, his ability to deal with pressure, and of course, his skill.
“We had Anuj and Yash – the two youngsters who have been with the franchise for a very, very long time. And I was thoroughly impressed by all three of them. “They actually got a reasonable amount of time in the middle. Unfortunately, the match that Anuj came into he didn’t get a chance to bat but was outstanding with his energy and skill in the field,” he added.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
PUN vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2902 May, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
-
RAJ vs HYD, IPL, 2021, Match 2802 May, 2021 DelhiRajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
-
CHE vs MUM, IPL, 2021, Match 2701 May, 2021 DelhiMumbai beat Chennai by 4 wickets
-
PUN vs BLR, IPL, 2021, Match 2630 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadPunjab Kings beat Bangalore by 34 runs
-
KOL vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2529 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Kolkata by 7 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
MI vs PBKS, IPL, 202113 May Thursday 15:30 IST M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
-
SRH vs RR, IPL, 202113 May Thursday 19:30 IST Eden Gardens, Kolkata
-
RCB vs DC, IPL, 202114 May Friday 19:30 IST Eden Gardens, Kolkata
-
KKR vs PBKS, IPL, 202115 May Saturday 19:30 IST M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
-
RR vs RCB, IPL, 202116 May Sunday 15:30 IST Eden Gardens, Kolkata Complete Schedule